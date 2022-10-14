Skip to main content

Wake Forest College Football Playoff Odds, Bowl Predictions

Looking ahead to where the Demon Deacons could stand at the end of the regular season

It's been a strong first half to the season so far for Dave Clawson's team. It's difficult to refrain from playing the "what if" game, if the Deacs were able to take down Clemson in double overtime at home back on September 18th. A win would've put Wake in the driver's seat for an ACC Coastal title, and they would be ranked inside of the top 10 at this moment.

Yet, the No. 15 6-1 Demon Deacons still have a lot to be happy with about their season and what's to come. But did the dream for a college football playoff appearance die when Clemson came out on top in Winston-Salem?

READ: ESPN's FPI Predicts the Rest of Wake Forest's Season

FiveThirtyEight Model

FiveThirtyEight.com has a college football simulation where you can experiment with different scenarios. 

As of right now, FiveThirtyEight gives Wake Forest a 1% of winning the ACC, a 2% chance of making the playoff, and an 8% chance of winning the rest of their games.

If Wake were to win out, according to the model, their chance of winning the ACC bumps up to 12%, and reaching the playoff rises to 22%. 

Clemson, who takes on Florida State on Saturday, is a 3.5 point road favorite. If the Tigers were to lose that game, Wake's odds (still assuming that they win out) become 34% of winning the ACC Championship, and 40% to make the playoff.

Recommended Articles

READ: The Emergence of WR Jahmal Banks

Bowl Predictions

Sports IllustratedOrange Bowl vs. Tennessee (Dec. 30)

ESPN: Orange Bowl vs. Penn State (Dec. 30)

USA TodayOrange Bowl vs. Tennessee (Dec. 30)

CBS Sports: Reliaquest Bowl vs. Kentucky (Jan. 2)

247sports: Reliaquest Bowl vs. Kentucky (Jan. 2)

Athalon Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Penn State (Dec. 30)

It’s exciting to dive into the hypothetical scenarios, but there’s still a lot of football to be played this season. And the first CFP rankings don’t even come out until November. In the meantime, all Wake Forest can do is work on getting better everyday. and going 1-0 each week.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

Hartman throws
Football

Wake Forest College Football Playoff Odds, Bowl Predictions

By Ben Remis and Christian Odjakjian
IMG_8138-2
Football

Wake Forest Football: New and Improved Defense in 2022

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_17723200
Basketball

Wake Forest Guard Daivien Williamson: “We’re Ready to Play Ball”

By Ben Conroy
IMG_1601
Basketball

Wake Forest Basketball Ready to Take the Next Step

By Ben Conroy
hallpj
Basketball

2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Clemson Tigers

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19106656
Football

Wake Forest Football: The Emergence of Jahmal Banks

By Sam Rausch
IMG_1585
Basketball

ACC Basketball Media Day: Commissioner Jim Phillips' Press Conference

By Essex Thayer
harry
Football

ESPN's FPI Predicts the Rest of Wake Forest's Season

By Ben Remis
makai
Basketball

2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Boston College Eagles

By Christian Odjakjian