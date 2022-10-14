Wake Forest College Football Playoff Odds, Bowl Predictions

It's been a strong first half to the season so far for Dave Clawson's team. It's difficult to refrain from playing the "what if" game, if the Deacs were able to take down Clemson in double overtime at home back on September 18th. A win would've put Wake in the driver's seat for an ACC Coastal title, and they would be ranked inside of the top 10 at this moment.

Yet, the No. 15 6-1 Demon Deacons still have a lot to be happy with about their season and what's to come. But did the dream for a college football playoff appearance die when Clemson came out on top in Winston-Salem?

FiveThirtyEight Model

FiveThirtyEight.com has a college football simulation where you can experiment with different scenarios.

As of right now, FiveThirtyEight gives Wake Forest a 1% of winning the ACC, a 2% chance of making the playoff, and an 8% chance of winning the rest of their games.

If Wake were to win out, according to the model, their chance of winning the ACC bumps up to 12%, and reaching the playoff rises to 22%.

Clemson, who takes on Florida State on Saturday, is a 3.5 point road favorite. If the Tigers were to lose that game, Wake's odds (still assuming that they win out) become 34% of winning the ACC Championship, and 40% to make the playoff.

Bowl Predictions

Sports Illustrated: Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee (Dec. 30)

ESPN: Orange Bowl vs. Penn State (Dec. 30)

USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee (Dec. 30)

CBS Sports: Reliaquest Bowl vs. Kentucky (Jan. 2)

247sports: Reliaquest Bowl vs. Kentucky (Jan. 2)

Athalon Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Penn State (Dec. 30)

It’s exciting to dive into the hypothetical scenarios, but there’s still a lot of football to be played this season. And the first CFP rankings don’t even come out until November. In the meantime, all Wake Forest can do is work on getting better everyday. and going 1-0 each week.

