ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 12

1. Clemson (9-1)

Last Week: 1

Game Result: 31-16 win vs Louisville

The No. 10 Tigers took care of business on Saturday, defeating Louisville 31-16 behind a dominant rushing attack. RBs Phil Mafah and Will Shipley combined for 203 rushing yards and 2 TDs. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score of his own. This was a nice bounce-back win for the Tigers after getting blown out by Notre Dame last weekend, and they retain their spot at the top of our rankings. The ACC Championship matchup is now set: Clemson will take on UNC in Charlotte in just a few weeks. First, though, Dabo Swinney’s group must take care of Miami and NC State to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Up Next: vs Miami, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Opening Line: Clemson -19.5

2. North Carolina (9-1)

Last week: 2

Game Result: 36-34 win over Wake Forest

The Tar Heels notched their sixth road win of the season on Saturday, a 36-34 thriller over Wake Forest. Drake Maye was outstanding, throwing for 448 yards, rushing for 71 and accounting for four total TDs. WR Josh Downs carved up a battered Demon Deacon secondary, hauling in 11 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns. This UNC team has passed just about every test thrown at them this season and continues to climb in the national rankings as a result. With Saturday’s win, they clinched the Coastal division and earned a trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game to face Clemson in a few weeks. The Tar Heels return home next weekend to face 4-6 Georgia Tech.

Up Next: vs Georgia Tech, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Opening Line: UNC -20.5

3. Florida State (7-3)

Last Week: 4

Game Result: 38-3 win vs Florida State

The Seminoles continued their stretch of dominant play on Saturday, cruising past Syracuse 38-3. Over the past three games, Mike Norvell’s squad has outscored their opponents by a whopping 124-22 margin. Everything is clicking for the Noles — Jordan Travis accounted for five scores and became the first player in FSU history to tally a rushing, passing and receiving TD in the same game. FSU was dominant on both sides of the ball against the Orange — the defense allowed only 160 yards of total offense and the offense put up 430. Florida State is now 7-4 and climbing back up the rankings — they face Louisiana at home next weekend.

Up Next: vs Louisiana, Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, RSN

Opening Line: FSU -23.5

4. Louisville (6-4)

Last Week: 5

Game Result: 31-16 loss vs Clemson

After consecutive comfortable wins against Wake Forest and James Madison, the Cardinals hung tough against Clemson, trailing by just 10 at halftime. Star QB Malik Cunningham went down with a shoulder injury near the end of the first half, and Brock Domann went 13/23 for 175 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in relief. Louisville had a tall task to begin with, made harder by playing with a backup QB. Scott Satterfield’s squad will try to bounce back next weekend against NC State.

Up Next: vs NC State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Opening Line: Louisville -4.5

5. NC State (7-3)

Last Week: 3

Game Result: 21-20 loss vs Boston College

After an impressive home victory last week against a ranked Wake Forest squad, the Wolfpack stumbled at home, falling 21-20 in heartbreaking fashion to 2-7 BC. The game came down to the final seconds, when BC replacement QB Emmett Morehead threw a touchdown pass to Joseph Griffin Jr., putting the Eagles up by a point and sealing the game. QB MJ Morris struggled, completing just 12/24 passes for 135 yards, 1 TD and an interception. This loss comes as a shock to a Wolfpack team that had been rebounded from losing Devin Leary to notch two consecutive wins. NC State is faced with another tall order this weekend — they take on Louisville on the road Saturday afternoon.

Up Next: @ Louisville, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Opening Line: Louisville -4.5

6. Duke (7-3)

Last week: 9

Game Result: 24-7 win vs Virginia Tech

Mike Elko has this team playing some solid football — the Blue Devils have won three straight games and now sit at 7-4. QB Riley Leonard was rock solid against the Hokies, putting up 262 passing yards, 48 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. The defense was solid as well, holding VT to under 300 yards of total offense and shutting them out after a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Elko’s name has come up in ACC Coach of the Year conversations, and for good reason — this team was projected to win just three games this season per USA today. Duke travels to Pittsburgh next weekend to face a Panthers squad that has some momentum as well.

Up Next: @ Pitt, Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Opening Line: Pitt -8

7. Pitt (6-4)

Last Week: 8

Game Result: 37-7 win vs Virginia

The Panthers jump up a spot in this week’s ranking after notching their second consecutive win, this time a convincing 37-7 rout on the road at Virginia. Standout halfback Izzy Abanikanda continued his dominant season, finishing the game with 121 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries (5.04 ypc). Pitt’s defense had Virginia’s number all day long — they held the Cavs to 152 passing yards and sacked QB Brennan Armstrong eight times. The Panthers have given up just 16 points over their last two contests. With the win, Pitt becomes bowl eligible and will look to earn win no. 7 next weekend against a red-hot Duke squad.

Up Next: vs Duke, Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Opening Line: Pitt -8

8. Wake Forest (6-4)

Last Week: 6

Game Result: 36-34 loss vs UNC

Wake Forest couldn’t stop the skid on Saturday, dropping a close one to the No. 15 Tar Heels at home. A costly Sam Hartman interception with just over four minutes left in the game set the Tar Heels up to kick the game winning field goal. Despite getting the ball back with over two minutes on the clock and all three timeouts, Wake couldn’t make anything happen and turned it over on downs. Hartman was fantastic most of the way, throwing for 321 yards and four TDs through the air. This is the third straight loss for Dave Clawson’s squad, a shock considering they sat at No. 10 in the country just a month ago. Syracuse comes to town for a primetime matchup on Saturday night.

Next Up: vs Syracuse, Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Opening Line: Wake Forest -9

9. Syracuse (6-4)

Last Week: 7

Game Result: 38-3 loss vs Florida State

It’s been a rough month for the Orange. After Saturday’s thrashing they’ve now dropped four straight — it’s a stark departure from the team that led Clemson 21-10 at halftime four games ago. QB Garrett Shrader was back this week but struggled in his return, completing just 6/16 passes for a meager 65 yards. Star RB Sean Tucker finished with 52 rushing yards on 14 carries. After falling to Pitt 19-9 last week, Syracuse has put up just 12 points over their last two games. Dino Babers’ group will look to right the ship against Wake Forest next week in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Up Next: @ Wake Forest, Saturday, 8:00 p.m., ACC Network

Opening Line: Wake Forest -9

10. Boston College (3-7)

Last Week: 12

Game Result: 21-20 win vs NC State

Boston College did the unthinkable Saturday afternoon, defeating No. 16 NC State on the road thanks to some last-minute heroics from replacement QB Emmett Morehead. With 14 seconds to go in the game, the freshman found WR Joseph Griffin Jr. in the end zone to put the Eagles ahead for good. Morehead finished with 330 passing yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs, while star wideout Zay Flowers had seven catches for 130 yards and a pair of TDs. This is a morale-boosting win for a group that’s been hit hard by the injury bug all year. BC faces another tough road test this week, traveling to South Bend to take on No. 20 Notre Dame.

Up Next: @ Notre Dame, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Opening Line: Notre Dame -21.5

11. Miami (5-5)

Last Week: 14

Game Result: 35-14 win vs Georgia Tech

The Hurricanes’ rollercoaster season continued on Saturday as they bounced back with a 35-14 road win over Georgia Tech. QB Tyler Van Dyke was out with a shoulder injury, and Jacurri Brown was stellar in his first start. The freshman was the model of efficiency, completing 14 of 19 passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Halfback Jaylan Knighton was also fantastic, scampering for 118 rushing yards and a TD on 16 carries (7.38 ypc). Miami has their work cut out for them next weekend against Clemson in Death Valley.

Up Next: @ Clemson, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Opening Line: Clemson -19.5

12. Georgia Tech (4-6)

Last Week: 10

Game Result: 35-14 loss vs Miami

The Yellow Jackets were unable to build off their comeback victory over Georgia Tech a week ago, falling to Miami at home by three touchdowns. QB Zach Pyron went down with an injury late in the third quarter and Tech lost control of the game after that, giving up 21 points in the fourth frame. It’s been a rough season for Georgia Tech — they lost QB Jeff Sims to injury earlier in the year and things won’t get any easier if Pyron has to sit out the next couple games. Tech travels to Chapel Hill on Saturday for a road matchup with UNC.

Up Next: @ UNC, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Opening Line: UNC -20.5

13. Virginia (3-7)

Last Week: 11

Game Result: 37-7 loss vs Pitt

Many were high on this Cavaliers team prior to the season, believing they’d take a leap with returning QB Brennan Armstrong leading the offense. They just haven’t been able to figure it out, dropping their third straight (and sixth of the last seven) to Pitt in blowout fashion over the weekend. Armstrong completed just 17 of 32 passes for 152 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs. It’s been a season to forget for Virginia — they’re now 3-7 and face a talented Coastal Carolina squad next weekend.

Up Next: vs Coastal Carolina, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, RSN

Opening Line: Virginia -4

14. Virginia Tech

Last Week: 13

Game Result: 24-7 loss vs Duke

It’s been a downright ugly season for the Hokies. After starting off 2-1, Virginia Tech has lost seven straight, the latest a 17-point road loss to Duke. The game started off great for VT — on their first drive, QB Grant Wells hit Da’Wain Lofton for a 53-yard touchdown pass to give them a 7-0 lead. The Hokies were held scoreless after that, and Duke ripped off 24 unanswered points. Another difficult road matchup awaits, as VT takes on Liberty next weekend.

Up Next: @ Liberty, Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, RSN

Opening Line: Liberty -9.5

All bets via Action Network

