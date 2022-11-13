Wake Forest stumbles late in 36-34 loss to UNC

Behind 584 yards of total offense, North Carolina willed their way to a 36-34 victory over Wake Forest, giving the Deacs their third-straight loss.

“I’m disappointed with the result, but not with the effort,” head coach Dave Clawson said after the game. “Our guys played their hearts out. This one hurts. It stings.”

For most of the game, quarterback Sam Hartman looked like his old self, delivering several key passes, including touchdowns of 60 and 32 yards to A.T. Perry and Donavon Greene. The redshirt junior accounted for 320 yards through the air and four touchdowns.

But, with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and a chance to run down the clock, Hartman made his biggest mistake. Failing to see safety Cam’Ron Kelly lurking underneath his intended receiver, Hartman tossed a crucial interception, putting North Carolina in position to take the lead.

“He just threw it late,” Clawson said of Hartman’s interception. “[Greene] was open right out of the break, and he waited. Then the safety came back to the boundary. That was the difference between a 15-yard play and an interception.”

READ: Key stats from Wake Forest's 36-34 loss to UNC

On the other side, redshirt freshman Drake Maye was spectacular for the Tar Heels, completing 31 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns. He was also North Carolina’s leading rusher, accounting for 71 yards and a score on the ground.

“He’s quick, he’s elusive,” DT Kobie Turner said. “He’s able to extend plays. It's definitely a tough task for a defensive lineman to be able to keep a guy like him contained. He’s a really good quarterback.”

To begin the game, Maye and the UNC offense overpowered the Wake Forest defense, scoring three touchdowns in as many drives. Especially considering the Deacs’ early offensive struggles, it felt like the game was immediately falling out of their hands.

“It was tough,” Turner said. “You start to question yourself, ‘what did I do wrong?’ This was a really good offense, a bit of a wake up call. But when our offense had our back like that, that puts together a touchdown drive down 14, it gives you a lot of courage and snaps you back into [the game].”

Regardless, the Deacs held North Carolina to just nine points in the second half.

READ: Game Summary - North Carolina defeats Wake Forest 36-34

“In the second half, we played good defense,” Clawson said. “That allowed us to get back into the game and take the lead.”

The Wake Forest defense had to fight through adversity all night long, both on the field and from a personnel standpoint. The unit was missing several key pieces from multiple position groups. Defensive back Malik Mustapha, linebacker Jaylen Hudson and lineman Kendron Wayman were all unable to play due to undisclosed injuries. Lineman Rondell Bothroyd and cornerback Caelen Carson played for part of the night but could not finish the game. Lastly, safety AJ Williams was ejected on a targeting penalty.

In addition, North Carolina converted on 10 of their 16 third downs, an unsustainable model for defensive success.

“It got people tired,” Jasheen Davis said. “We just had to keep fighting.”

READ: Live Updates - Wake Forest Football vs UNC

Two weeks ago, leading into the Louisville game, Wake Forest was 6-1 and the No. 10 team in the nation. Now, they are a team that has lost three straight and is left being asked if the season is slipping away.

“It’s part of what you sign up for,” Clawson added. “It’s a lot easier to do this job when you’re winning. We certainly came out and played hard tonight, so I don't worry about our guys playing hard. And we're playing good football teams. We're right there just came up a little bit short.”

And, part of what Wake Forest signed up for is seeing the season through. That means coming right back and preparing for what lies ahead.

“We’re a team that gets knocked down,” Turner said. “But when we get knocked down, we get right back up. When you give a lot to this game, it's gonna hurt when you lose. But, at the end of the day, we're not quitters. We're not a team that's going to lay down. Tomorrow, we're going to be ready to put this behind us and get to work on this next week.”

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content