Answering Five Big Questions on Cal Before Saturday Night Showdown

This weekend's big matchup between the newly ranked #21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Cal Golden Bears is fast approaching. It will be a late-night game for Wake fans, kicking off at 10:30 pm eastern time.

As we have done weekly here at Wake Forest On SI, we were able to sit down with a media member who covers the opposing team to give Deac fans a better idea of what to expect from Cal. This week, Jake Curtis from the California Golden Bears On SI was nice enough to answer five big questions Deac fans should know going into Saturday. Let's get into it.

QB Questions

Who do you believe will be starting at QB for Cal on Saturday? What differences should people expect in Cal’s offense if it is JKS or Brousseau?

I’m not sure because Sagapolutele is still questionable as of Wednesday night, but my best guess is that Sagapolutele will be the starter. He will start if he’s cleared, and he was a game-time decision against Virginia Tech, so I’m assuming another week will allow him to be ready.

Sagapolutele and Brousseau are similar in style in that both are dropback passers with limited mobility and not a threat to run. Brousseau is a smart, mature, poised quarterback, who makes the right decisions, but he does not have the pro-level arm talent that Sagapolutele does. Sagapolutele is more likely than Brousseau to create a big play with a deep ball. Sagapolutele is left-handed, which makes a little difference, or so say Cal receivers.

Getting After the Quarterback

Cal is coming off a big-time home win against Virginia Tech. What is one thing they did well in this game that led to securing victory?

The Cal defense blitzed often, and that had a big impact in limiting Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. Cal recorded three sacks, but Grunkemeyer never got comfortable until the final 18 seconds, when Cal resorted to a soft defense, and it nearly cost Cal the game.

It’s the second time Cal used an aggressive, blitzing defense to limit a dropback quarterback. Cal did the same against Syracuse and quarterback Steve Angeli, causing him to throw three interceptions.

Both of those effective blitzing game plans worked against quarterbacks who were not a threat to run. It will be different against Wake Forest’s Gio Lopez, and Cal may not blitz as much.

Oct 10, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (27) looks for running room against the California Golden Bears defense during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overexaggeration?

Jake Dickert spoke very highly of this Cal defense under first-year coach Tosh Lupoi. How would you characterize their personnel and style on that side of the ball?

Dickert embellished Cal’s defensive prowess, as coaches do regarding their next opponent. Cal is 12th in the ACC in both scoring defense and total defense, but they do play an attacking, aggressive style.

That style stymied Virginia Tech, which was limited to a season-low 20 points by Cal, and, surprisingly, the Cal defense has been better than the Cal offense. The Bears have new starters from last year at nearly every defensive position. Most of those spots are occupied by transfers who were highly rated high school recruits but played little for their teams last season.

Cal’s secondary is its strength, particularly safeties Kingston Lopa and Isaiah Crosby. Lopa leads the nation in interceptions with five, but he is questionable for Saturday.

Cal’s defense is lousy against the run, particularly on the perimeter, but much better against the pass.

Two X-Factors

Who is one X-factor for Cal fans to watch for on offense outside of the QB position?

Inside linebacker AJ Tuitele on defense and tight end Taimane Purcell on offense.

Tuitele is effective at rushing the passer and creating turnovers, but he has been ejected from two games for targeting.

Purcell is a freshman with a lot of talent. He has only nine receptions, but he has been limited by injuries and is becoming more involved in the game plan.

Keeping QB Contained

What is one thing Cal absolutely needs to do on Saturday to beat Wake Forest and start a win streak?

Cal must prevent Gio Lopez from exploiting Cal’s defense on the perimeter. Cal has had trouble setting the edge, particularly against scrambling quarterbacks, and Lopez presents a major challenge in that regard. If Lopez is able roll out without pressure, either by scrambles or designed rollouts, Cal’s defense will have trouble staying in the game.