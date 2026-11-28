Wake Forest is in a bit of a different game than they have been the past couple of months. Duke struck first, but Wake was able to respond and take the lead into the locker room. Wake Forest leads 10-7.

Gio Lopez threw for 131 yards and a score, but was under some heavy pressure. Carlos Hernandez had 65 yards in the first half, making some timely catches. Ultimately, it was Antonio Meeks pulling in the lone touchdown pass of the first half.

1st Quarter Highlights

Wake Forest won the toss and deferred their option to the second half. Duke picked up an early first down, but the Deacs' defense stepped up to force an early punt and give Gio and the offense the ball early. A shanked punt meant the offense had great field position, starting at midfield.

The first Demon Deacon drive started promising with a Deuce Lawrence run and Kam Shanks reception, both for first downs. However, Duke got some pressure on Lopez, bringing him down for a sack and forcing a throwaway. A Conor Calvert 45-yard field goal attempt was no good, and the score remained tied.

The Demon Deacons' defense forced another punt, then got the ball back to the offense. Gio and the offense were pinned back and managed to get a first down, but the drive stalled, resulting in a punt.

The preceding Duke drive saw them move the ball upfield and convert on a long third down to get the ball into Demon Deacon territory. The drive was paused due to the end of the quarter, and we went into the second quarter still scoreless.

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2nd Quarter Highlights

It did not take the Blue Devils long to put the first points on the board. Nate Sheppard ran it up the middle for the nine-yard touchdown. Wake found itself facing their first deficit since playing NC State in Raleigh in week six.

Wake Forest found themselves having to respond to some early adversity. The drive started promising, getting all the way down to the Duke 10-yard line, but Duke continued to ramp up the pressure and sacked Lopez on third down, forcing a field goal. Wake still got on the board, though.

The defense stepped up big on the next drive, sacking Duke QB Dan Mahan for a loss of nine yards and forcing a big punt.

Wake knew they needed to strike before the half, and they did. A 36-yard pass to Carlos Hernandez set Wake up in Duke territory. Then, Antonio Meeks had back-to-back catches, one being for a 28-yard touchdown. The drought was broken, and Wake finally got in the end zone.

27-YARD BOMB FOR THE TD 💣



📺 ESPN | #H3ISMAN pic.twitter.com/J2Sct23rmc — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 28, 2026

Duke was backed up inside their own five to start their next drive. An offside gave them a first down, but a penalty backed them up, and Wake used their timeouts to get the ball back before the half.

Wake got the ball back but was unable to do anything with it and went into halftime with a three-point advantage. Some uncharacteristic penalties hurt them in the first half.