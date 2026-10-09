5 Big Questions Answered on the NC State Wolfpack

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will surely face a road challenge this weekend when they take on NC State. Andre Cherry from NC State Wolfpack On SI was nice enough to answer some questions about what fans can expect from this group going up against the Deacs on Saturday.

Let's dive in and find out more about the Wolfpack as one of the oldest rivalries in college football is slated to continue this weekend:

Bailey Running the Show

What are some of the biggest strengths in CJ Bailey's game that allow this

offense to be successful?

CJ Bailey hasn’t let his setback in the Vanderbilt game define him. His cool composure is his greatest strength. Bailey doesn’t get rattled easily, even with the pass rush in his face. Despite the poor conditions last week, Bailey completed a career-high in passing with 373 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bailey has been a steady presence for State this season. Against Louisville, Bailey was able to sustain long drives, putting the Wolfpack in scoring position on several occasions. NC State will lean on its two-time captain to navigate the game against Wake.

Sep 19, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) hands the ball off to running back Darius Johnson (25) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pre-game warmups during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second QB Option?

Who is one offensive weapon for fans to be aware of outside of Bailey?

Will Wilson (QB) is a player who will have an impact for NC State on Saturday. Wilson has proven to be a threat in certain third-down and red-zone situations. Wilson is the third-leading rusher on the team with 166 yards and leads State with 6 touchdowns.

Disrupting Defensive Front

How would you characterize the Wolfpack's defensive personnel and scheme?

NC State deploys a four-man front to help rush the opposing quarterback and disrupt plays in the backfield. A playmaker like Harvey Dyson III (OLB) has started to make an impact. Last week against Louisville, Dyson registered 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one of the most impressive forced fumbles ever recorded on film. Dyson single-handedly prevented Louisville from taking the lead at a pivotal moment in the game.

Ground Attack on the Rise

From rough losses against Virginia and Vandy to start the season to a great victory over Louisville this past weekend, what are some of the biggest areas of improvement you've seen from this NC State team five games in?

The Wolfpack should’ve come away with the victory against Vanderbilt if it hadn’t been for CJ Bailey’s untimely fumble. However, the game against Virginia was a head-scratcher because NC State couldn’t get anything going against the Cavaliers. State’s offense only mustered 168 total yards in its Week 0 loss to Virginia. Since that time, the Wolfpack have averaged 533 yards of total offense. NC State’s rushing attack has propelled this team and is a big area of strength.

Clean Up the Tackling

For NC State to pull off a victory against Wake, what is one thing they must do?

For NC State to pull off a victory against Wake Forest, it must clean up the tackling. The Wolfpack missed 23 tackles last week, which led to explosive plays from Louisville. Wake Forest has many playmakers, including quarterback Gio Lopez, who will make State suffer if it can’t commit to proper form tackling.