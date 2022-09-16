Around the ACC: Week 3

Through two action-packed weeks of college football, some ACC teams have impressed while others have disappointed. As we turn the corner to Week 3, teams are once again given an opportunity to make an early season statement.

ACC Non-Conference Record Last Week: 9-2

Friday

Florida State (2-0) vs Louisville (1-1)

Line: Florida State -2.5

Time/Channel: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

In the opening matchup of the weekend, fans are greeted with a thrilling showdown between two ACC teams coming off strong previous performances.

After thrashing Duquesne in Week 0, Florida State spoiled Brian Kelly’s LSU debut with a game-winning blocked extra point in a captivating 24-23 victory. Under coach Mike Norvell’s tutelage, quarterback Jordan Travis has made major strides as a passer, looking sharp with a 260 yard, two touchdown performance against the Tigers.

This is Louisville’s second Friday night game in a row. Last week, they bounced back resoundingly from the embarrassment at Syracuse, defeating UCF as road underdogs 20-14. The Cardinal defense stepped up and didn’t allow a point in the second half, while the offense rushed for 230 yards. Quarterback Malik Cunningham took 17 carries for 121 yards and a score in the victory.

The Seminoles will be fresh coming off of the bye week, but the Cardinals will be juiced up finally getting to play in front of their home crowd.

Saturday

Virginia Tech (1-1) vs Wofford (0-2)

Line: Virginia Tech -36

Time/Channel: 11 a.m. ET, ACCN

Virginia Tech defeated Boston College in a wire-to-wire performance that saw the Eagles only achieve 155 yards of total offense. However, the Hokies did not exactly dazzle offensively either; signal-caller Grant Wells threw for 140 yards while lead back Jalen Houston carried the ball 20 times for just 48 yards.

Against a Wofford side that got shutout 26-0 by Elon last week (yes, Elon), Virginia Tech is given an opportunity to establish its offensive rhythm, while continuing its defensive momentum as massive home favorites.

Syracuse (2-0) vs Purdue (1-1)

Line: Syracuse -1.5

Time/Channel: Noon ET, ESPN2

The Syracuse Orange have been one of the most impressive ACC squads so far this season. Last week, they demolished the UConn Huskies 48-14 to remain undefeated. Quarterback Garret Shrader threw for 292 yards and scored five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), while Sean Tucker booked another strong performance on the ground with 112 yards and a touchdown.

The Orange return home to face a dangerous Big Ten team in Purdue, who nearly managed to upset No. 22 Penn State in their season opener. This game represents a real chance for Syracuse to build some serious momentum heading into ACC play.

Virginia (1-1) vs Old Dominion (1-1)

Line: Virginia -8.5

Time/Channel: 2 p.m. ET, ACCN

After an encouraging start to the year, the Cavaliers could not get anything going last week in Champaign, falling to Illinois 24-3. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong looked like an entirely different player from the week before, throwing for a 40% completion rate with two interceptions (8.3 QBR).

Virginia returns home to face an Old Dominion team that already has an ACC win under its belt (20-17 W over Virginia Tech on Sep. 2). The Monarchs followed that upset up with a 39-21 loss at the hands of East Carolina last week. This is a big week for first year coach Tony Elliott to get his team back on track in advance of seven straight ACC matchups.

Georgia Tech (1-1) vs No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0)

Line: Georgia Tech +17

Time/Channel: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

The Yellow Jackets were tested early by FCS Western Carolina last week (14-14 after the first quarter), but coach Geoff Collins' squad was able to close the game with a 21-3 winning margin. Tech’s running game really clicked (243 yards), led by a fabulous 102 yard, three touchdown effort from lead back Dontae Smith.

Georgia Tech has limited both of its previous two opponents to under 119 yards on the ground, while posting seven total sacks and 15 tackles for loss. This team has played well in spurts so far this season, but will need to string it together for a full game to have a chance against Ole Miss. The Rebels haven’t really been tested yet, as they cruised to easy wins over Central Arkansas and Troy.

Wake Forest (2-0) vs Liberty (2-0)

Line: Wake Forest -16.5

Time/Channel: 5 p.m. ET, ACCN

Duke (2-0) vs North Carolina A&T (0-2)

Line: Duke -27.5

Time/Channel: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Following a decisive shutout vs Temple in the season opener, Duke converted as double digit road underdogs against Northwestern by forcing a fumble inches from their own goal line with only seconds remaining. It was a team effort in the 31-23 victory, as signal-caller Riley Leonard was solid (240 yards, one touchdown), but took a backseat to a backfield that ran for three scores and averaged 6.8 yards per carry.

Duke defeated winless NC A&T 45-17 last season. Wallace Wade Stadium will be sold out for the first time since 2018, as coach Mike Elko’s Blue Devils continue their pursuit for the program’s first winning season since 2017.

No. 16 North Carolina State (2-0) vs Texas Tech (2-0)

Line: North Carolina State -10

Time/Channel: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

NC State handled business effectively last week after barely escaping ECU in Week 1, dismantling Charleston Southern 55-3. Quarterback Devin Leary got back on track in this one, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for two.

The Wolfpack have ballhawks on defense, and have already intercepted four passes so far this year. Look for their turnover-happy defense to jump all over a Texas Tech team led by backup quarterback Donovan Smith, who threw three picks last week. The Red Raiders were able to overcome those mistakes, pulling off a 33-30 overtime victory over No. 25 Houston.

In front of a sold out crowd, NC State will be put to the test once again this week.

No. 23 Pittsburgh (1-1) at Western Michigan (1-1)

Line: Pittsburgh -10.5

Time/Channel: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Pittsburgh failed to convert on a chance to truly cement themselves as real ACC contenders, falling to now No. 15 Tennessee 34-27 in overtime last week. Quarterback Kedon Slovis left the game with a shoulder injury, and will be game-time decision for this one. Head coach Pat Narduzzi took responsibility for the injury, as he questionably sent his quarterback out late in the second quarter instead of opting to kneel.

The Panthers boast a talented defensive line, and should be excited to face a Western Michigan unit that yielded seven sacks to Michigan State earlier this season. Backup Nick Patti looked serviceable in Slovis’s stead, but also got banged up against the Volunteers.

Assuming Patti is fine, Pittsburgh will likely be patient with Slovis, as the Panthers should be able to get this one done without their first stringer.

Boston College (0-2) vs Maine (0-2)

Line: Boston College -29.5

Time/Channel: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

The 2022 season has gotten off to a painful start for Boston College. The Eagles are already 0-1 in the ACC, losing 27-10 at Virginia Tech last week.

Boston College has really struggled offensively so far - especially on the ground. Their leading rusher, Pat Garwo III, has an abysmal 40 rush yards to his name on 24 carries. The offensive line contains no returners from 2021 (guard Zion Johnson was a first round pick and started for the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night) and two of their starting tackles are currently injured.

Things haven’t been easy for quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who threw for 135 yards, one touchdown, and an interception against the Hokies. Jurkovec had the fifth-highest odds to be the first pick in next year’s NFL Draft at one point.

If Jurkovec and the Eagles have any interest in improving their respective stocks, they must capitalize in a clear “get-right” spot versus a Maine side that lost to Colgate last week.

No. 5 Clemson (2-0) vs Louisiana Tech (1-1)

Line: Clemson -33

Time/Channel: 8 p.m. ET, ACCN

After consecutive 30+ point victories, the Tigers have done what was expected of them to open the year. With the lofty expectations placed on this program every year - any and every flaw will be pointed out.

Many are still questioning DJ Uiagalelei’s ability to take this team to the College Football Playoff. He did improve his accuracy and passing production in last week’s 45-12 blowout win against Furman (21/27, 231 yards, 2 TDs), but threw a suspect interception late in the game.

Of course, Clemson is a big favorite again this week against Louisiana Tech. With a ranked showdown at Wake Forest looming a week away, Uiagalelei and the Tigers will need to continue building.

No. 13 Miami (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)

Line: Texas A&M -6

Time/Channel: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

In one of two ranked matchups in college football this week, the No. 13 Hurricanes face the formerly No. 6 Aggies.

Miami has posted over 1,000 total yards and 100 points through two weeks in wins over Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. The ground game has been impressive so far for the Hurricanes, who have rushed for 479 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

This week’s competition is a significant step up. The Canes are road underdogs in the matchup with a Texas A&M squad, who most definitely will come out with aggression and play with a chip on their shoulders. The Aggies totaled only 180 yards of offense in their home upset (17-14) vs Appalachian State last weekend.

While the opportunity for a top ten win here is no longer in play, the Hurricanes still have a huge opportunity here for a statement win.