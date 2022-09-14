Wake Forest vs. Liberty: Line, Preview and Predictions

It’s homecoming week in Winston-Salem, and the Deacs are set to welcome the Liberty Flames, with each team looking for their third win of the season. Check out our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s outcome along with other gameday info below.

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 5 pm

Tickets: $15-$25 from Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Weather: High of 80 degrees and sunny

Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (O/U 62.5)

Staff Predictions:

Essex Thayer

Sam Hartman was fantastic in his first game back, throwing for four touchdowns and 300 yards. I expect him to have similar success against the Liberty defense, especially considering head coach Hugh Freeze’s lack of confidence in his team’s ability to stop the slow-mesh RPO. Wake’s defense performed well against Vanderbilt—if you take away the muffed punt and a late touchdown given up by the backups, the final score wouldn’t have appeared as close as it did. Between the Deacons’ dynamic offense, revitalized defense and the Flames’ uninspiring first two games, this matchup shouldn’t be close.

Wake Forest 45, Liberty 13

Ben Conroy

I’m expecting the Demon Deacon offense to catch fire in this one. Based on Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze’s comments, the Flames aren’t sure how to handle the RPO. As Sam Hartman continues to settle back in, look for A.T. Perry to continue his strong start to the season. The Wake defense will have some adjustments to make with Coby Davis sidelined for the remainder of the season, but Isaiah Wingfield has played well this year and should step into the starting role nicely. Deacs roll and advance to 3-0.

Wake Forest 52, Liberty 10

Sam Rausch

Liberty is a solid team — they’re 2-0 for a reason — but I think Wake Forest will hand them their first loss of the season at home on Saturday. Without starting QB Charlie Brewer, the Flames will have to rely on the rushing attack led by backup QB Kaidon Salter, who was redshirted last year and appeared in only one game. Look for Freeze to challenge the Wake Forest defense in Winston-Salem, but expect the Deacs to hold their own. I predict another great performance from QB Sam Hartman and a productive day from the offense. Wake Forest wins by three touchdowns.

Wake Forest 38, Liberty 17

Jack McKenney

It’s never a good sign when a coach doesn’t believe in his defense, and that seems to be the case with Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze based on his Monday presser. He’s concerned about his team’s ability to defend the RPO, and his defense has reportedly struggled against it in practice. With a fully healed Hartman and a depleted Liberty offense, I see the Deacs rolling.

Wake Forest 45, Liberty 7

Eliot Leadem

I predict a Deacon win Saturday evening in front of a well-attended Homecoming crowd at Truist Field. The question is, just how hot are the Liberty Flames this season? After an impressive 10-1 campaign in the 2020 season, I reckon this Freeze team has cooled down with the departure of QB Malik Willis and a shift in coaching staff. Look for a big game out of Wake’s defensive line, improving on the measly four sacks recorded through the first two games

Wake Forest 27, Liberty 10

Ben Remis

Liberty has scored a grand total of 50 points this season, while Wake Forest has put up 89. It doesn’t take much of an expert to see who has the more explosive offense. I envision pressure from the Wake Forest defense making the biggest impact, forcing Liberty to bench new starting quarterback Kaidon Salter in the second half. On the other side of the ball,I’m predicting the Deacs will rush for over 200 yards against the porous Liberty run defense. Add in a boisterous homecoming crowd and there’s little chance the Flames pull off an upset - or even keep it close

Wake Forest 41, Liberty 16

