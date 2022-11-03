Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with NC State Football Writer

Rob McLamb, a beat writer for All Wolfpack, a fellow Fan Nation site on the SI network, answered our questions in preparation for Saturday's game between Wake Forest and NC State. All Wolfpack's website can be found here. McLamb and the site can be followed on Twitter @RobMcLamb and @NCSUonFanNation. Read McLamb's answers below:

Who is NC State’s best offensive weapon?

"Thayer Thomas is a terrific safety valve but can also be a vertical threat from the slot. He can provide the Wolfpack with a variety of options, which is important because NCSU has struggled with overall team speed in 2022."

Is NC State a “healthy” team right now? (Outside of QB Devin Leary)

"DE Savion Jackson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. TE Trent Pennix has returned and appears to be nearing 100 percent. RB Demie Sumo missing action is a big loss for the Wolfpack."

How effectively do you expect the Wolfpack defensive front to pressure the experienced Wake Forest offensive line?

"If the pressure comes, it is more likely to be from linebackers or overhang defenders. NC State works with an odd front, so if the defensive line creates havoc it will probably be with help from the back eight. If a Wolfpack three-man front causes pressure alone, Wake Forest will have huge struggles."

Should we expect the passing game to be more of a factor for NC State with MJ Morris now the presumed starter?

"It will be a factor because Morris has shown ability and it is likely that he will have some success against the Demon Deacon defense. What can help the Wolfpack is the emergence of Terrell Timmons as a speedy threat out wide. He caught a pair of touchdowns against Virginia Tech, and it completely changed the dynamic of the game. Morris was recruited to eventually replace Devin Leary, but not this early in his career.

Who is the best player on the Wolfpack defense?

"Payton Wilson, when he is healthy. Ayden White is solid. When without Wilson, linebacker Drake Thomas is the leader."

How well do you see the secondary matching up with Wake Forest’s receiving corps?

"Ayden White, Devin Boykin and others will make some plays. That aside, Wake Forest will likely make plays as it runs an offense that essentially let’s the defense tell it what it can do."

What does NC State hope to accomplish over its final four games?

"The Wolfpack wants to be the second team in school history to win at least 10 games. In the process, NCSU will hope to continue its climb to relevance on the national scene and have itself ready when the door to competing for an ACC title opens again, as it did last season — which should be easier in the coming years with the removal of the divisional format coming soon."

Score Prediction?

"Wake Forest 45, NC State 41"

