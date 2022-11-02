RB Justice Ellison and Wake Forest look to punch back

When running back Justice Ellison entered the locker room after the loss to Louisville, he had a bad taste in his mouth. The team had gotten beat badly, and the junior had rushed for just 22 yards.

When Ellison looked at the teammates around him earlier this week, he knew that the team was still a united front.

“It’s been a strain,” Ellison said after practice today. “It was humbling for us. But the best thing I found out about that whole situation when we lost was the next day. In the locker room, we all bonded together, the whole team was laughing, laughing and joking with each other.”

That doesn’t mean that the team is taking the loss lightly. Wake Forest is staring straight ahead — the season’s goals are still in sight.

“We have high goals and high standards,” Ellison said. “We just got beat. We beat ourselves. We have to continue to wrap our arms around each other and motivate each other, and continue to love the process through ups and downs. I'm just so proud of how we responded after that tough loss. We got punched in the mouth, but we're ready to punch back.”

The team that Wake Forest faces next is one that they have seen many times before. Last year, after a heartbreaking collapse against UNC that saw an 18-point lead disappear, the Deacs beat NC State at home to take control of the Atlantic division — Ellison scored three touchdowns in the win. This year, Wake Forest will look to right the ship with a win in Raleigh. But it won’t come easy.

“Both teams are pretty even,” Ellison said. “Even if they had a losing record and we had a winning record, we know it would be a tough battle. We really respect them as a program. This is going to be a phenomenal matchup, and I know that they're gonna be ready to punch as much as us.”

For Ellison and the offense, the key will be the middle of the field. NC State is bolstered by one of the best linebacker groups in the country, led by Drake Thomas, Payton Wilson and Isaiah Moore. This season, that trio has combined for 147 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Pass blocking those backs, as well as running past them, will be key for the Wake Forest offense. It presents an opportunity for Ellison to prove his ability against a formidable opponent.

“They’re all great players,” Ellison said. “Those guys are powerful, skilled and experienced.”

It takes a certain mindset to prepare for the Wolfpack defense, and Ellison is set on being locked in when the whistle blows.

“The most important thing — it's hard to stop a man that doesn't stop working,” Ellison continued. “Execute your job, play with detail and focus on the things that you worked on during the week and all year. After the Louisville game, I was in a joyful mood because I was so excited for the opportunity to play a top defense.”

Most of all, the excitement is there because it’s NC State. It’s a constant barometer of where Wake Forest is as a program and how they measure against the ACC and the state of North Carolina. For most fans, and perhaps some players too, there is no team that the Deacs want to beat more than the Wolfpack.

“There's extra motivation because we're playing an in-state rival,” Ellison said. “Whenever I get the ball in my hands, I'm gonna make the most out of every opportunity, because this is gonna be something special. We’re ready to fight. We want to show the world that we’re the best team in North Carolina.”

Kickoff is set for 8 pm on Saturday on ACC Network.

