Wake Forest vs Boston College: Line, Preview, Predictions

After a weekend off from football, the Deacs are set to kick off the back half of their season against Boston College on Saturday afternoon. Check out our staff’s predictions for the game along with other gameday information below.

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACCN

Weather: High of 70, low of 44 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-1600), Boston College (+850)

Spread: Wake Forest -20.5 (-110), Boston College +20.5 (-110)

O/U: 62

Why Wake can cover:

Wake Forest's offense has been a juggernaut this year, putting up 37 or more points in all but one game. Boston College's offense has struggled, only cracking the 30-point mark twice. If Wake Forest takes care of business on offense and takes advantage of the battered BC offensive line on defense, this one could get ugly early.

Why Boston College can cover:

With both teams coming off a bye week, both sides will be well rested but might need to shake off some rust early. A low scoring battle favors BC, and they're more likely to cover if Wake can't get anything going on offense. And let's not forget, this Boston College team has played much better the past few weeks, beating Louisville and competing against Clemson for a half. The Eagles could put up more of a fight than people expect.

Essex Thayer:

The Pick: Wake Forest -20.5

Boston College is a tough opponent defensively because they frequently switch between packages, including single high safety and closed middle (stuff the box and eliminate big plays). Offensively, the Eagles are down nearly their entire offensive line; this already young unit has allowed 10 sacks in their last three games. Wake Forest’s offense has proven they can go up against anybody, including BC’s multi-look defense. On the other side of the ball, the Deacs should be able to take advantage of the injuries and youth. Zay Flowers' brilliance won’t be able to bail the Eagles out of this one. Give me Wake Forest in a blowout.

Wake Forest 52, Boston College 17

Ben Remis:

The Pick: BC +20.5

Boston College and Wake Forest have two common opponents this season. While the Demon Deacons beat Florida State and took Clemson to overtime, the Eagles have lost to those two schools by a combined 58 points. I expect the Deacs to roll to a comfortable victory this Saturday and notch their first home victory over the Eagles since 2012. Wake Forest is simply a better team, and they will take care of business against their struggling rivals. I'll take the points with Boston College though, as I"m expecting them to sneak through the backdoor with a garbage time touchdown.

Wake Forest 35, Boston College 17

Ben Conroy:

The Pick: Wake -20.5

Head coach Dave Clawson spoke in his weekly presser about how Boston College’s single-safety package on defense isn’t something Wake sees often and is thus difficult to prepare for. However, when the Eagles played Clemson, Beaux Collins and co. had a field day against the solo safety look and blew BC out. With Donavon Greene, A.T. Perry and Jahmal Banks lining up on the outside, Wake’s receivers hold the advantage and I expect Sam Hartman to capitalize on the deep ball. I think the passing game will open things up for Justice Ellison and the Grounds Crew, and the Deacs will roll.

Wake Forest 38, Boston College 7

Eliot Leadem:

The Pick: BC +20.5

Ironically proclaimed “The Rivalry” in the early 2010s, Boston College and Wake Forest notoriously faced off for many years at the very bottom of the ACC Atlantic Standings. The story this year is different though, and the Deacs will have home-field advantage against a struggling Boston College side (2-4). Both sides will be competing for their second ACC win, so don’t rule out the Eagles to put up a strong fight. Veteran receiver Zay Flowers is a special player, the Deacs cannot overlook him. If QB Phil Jurkovec has sufficient time in the pocket, I can see Flowers having a big day against the Wake secondary. I predict a closer ordeal than anticipated, but the Deacs will move to 6-1 in a humbling win.

Wake Forest 31, Boston College 24

Sam Rausch:

Season Record: 4-2

The Pick: Wake -20.5

Coming off a bye week, I expect the Deacs to be ready for the Eagles and keep this game under control. After taking time off for both mental and physical rest, Wake should be near full health on Saturday. The Eagles’ offense has stumbled through their first six games, averaging just 20 points per contest. Meanwhile, Wake boasts a high-powered offense with one of the best receiving rooms in the country to aid the passing game of Sam Hartman. I expect Wake’s offense to be too much for the BC defense and for Wake to cover the spread in this one.

Wake Forest 42, Boston College 17

Spread picks season record:

Ben Remis: 5-1

Eliot Leadem: 5-1

Sam Rausch: 4-2

Essex Thayer: 3-3

Ben Conroy: 3-3

