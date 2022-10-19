Boston College Head Coach Jeff Hafley on matchup with Wake Forest

Boston College’s season thus far has largely been a disappointment. Leading into the Wake Forest game, the team is 2-4, with their losses to Clemson and Florida State each coming by more than 28 points. The Eagles also suffered an ugly early-season defeat against Virginia Tech. Regardless, head coach Jeff Hafley found several silver linings in his team’s current outlook.

“We're a team in the last few weeks that I think is improving,” Hafley said in his midweek press conference. “We were 18-point underdogs against Louisville and came back and beat them. Then we went into the Clemson game and came out swinging. This is a team that, the last few weeks, has played as inspired, confident and as tough as we ever have.”

In last season’s matchup with Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons amassed 413 yards on the way to a comfortable 41-10 victory. In turn, quarterback Phil Jurkovec only completed three passes for 19 yards and threw two interceptions, with the offense gaining 182 yards. This year, there is a distinct difference in how the team looks in preparation for the game.

“Well, we don’t have the flu,” Hafley said, jokingly referencing the outbreak of illness his team suffered leading up to the game. “That was our flu game, but we didn’t play like Jordan. We had a quarterback who not only had the flu, but had about 50% grip strength in his throwing hand. We missed a lot of players. ”

“We gave them our best and we coached our best,” Hafley continued. “I'm not going to use that as an excuse. Whoever we put out there, our guys are going to give their best and compete.”

Like last year, Hafley will have to live by that statement. His team is dealing with several injuries, specifically to their incredibly young offensive line.

“Our right tackle is out for the year, our right guard had surgery and is out,” Hafley continued. “Our center and left guard didn't practice yesterday. We're down to one guy on the offensive line. We've played with a different offensive line every week.”

With those offensive struggles in mind, it will be important to find the holes in a Wake Forest defense that has vastly improved from seasons past.

“They’re playing well against the run and the pass,” Hafley said. “But they have given up some explosive [plays] with guys getting beat and missed tackles. I’d love to attack the defense with balance. You have to run the ball to throw it, and you have to throw it to score points.”

Defensively, stopping Wake Forest starts with the “slow mesh” RPO. Hafley knows that the Deacons’ offense takes a full team effort.

“It starts with the offensive line and what they’re asked to do,” Hafley said. “How far they have to ride that back and stay stout. The quarterback has to read multiple things, count numbers. He has to figure out which side or person he should go to. It’s time, coaching, experience and execution. They’re impressive.”

With that in mind, defending Wake Forest relies heavily on getting to the quarterback, limiting Hartman’s abilities and forcing him to make mistakes.

“He’s careful not to throw the ball into bad looks and double coverage,” Hafley said. “We have to force him to drive the field and eliminate explosive [plays]. Hopefully, we can disguise and change up our looks. When we’re near the quarterback, it’s not going for the sack, it’s going for the football.”

Against the Deacs, Boston College will also be forced to face a lot of different weapons, especially the team’s depth at receiver.

“We're very aware of where they're good players are,” Hafley said. “I mean, you better know where number nine is, where [all] the receivers are. You have to throw them different looks, zone coverage and get into some exotic stuff. You can’t just take away one player. Those other guys are really good.”

