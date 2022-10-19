Skip to main content

Wake Forest Football: The Deacs are rested and ready for Boston College

Three Wake Forest starters discussed the bye week and preparations for the Week 8 matchup
The bye week has come and gone, and the Deacs are set to get things rolling again against Boston College on Saturday. After a six-game stretch that included matchups with Florida State, Clemson and a physical Army team, the weekend off came at a good time.

“It definitely gave us a chance to get our mental and physical break that was much needed,” DB Malik Mustapha said. “Time to get away or get extra rehab in or even get caught up on school. [In] every aspect of your life, you get that time to focus on yourself and develop as a person. I really feel like that week is a benefit to us.”

The team was given Thursday, Friday, and Saturday off before returning to practice on Sunday. Even while the team was away recuperating, football wasn’t far from their thoughts.

“You miss the grind, you miss getting up early,” TE Blake Whiteheart said. “We have a lot of guys this year who are hungry to play. We want to get better and achieve big goals this year. ”

The team had to shake off the rust quickly to prepare for a talented, albeit struggling, team in Boston College. So far, the team has come out of the break energized and locked in on their next opponent.

“I feel like we had a good start to the week on Sunday,” Mustapha said. “Getting back into it again, back to our rhythm [and] flow of things. I feel like we’ve taken on this challenge. We’re not trying to be complacent in any aspect.”

Boston College marks the first game of the back half of the regular season for the Deacs. This is where the real grind begins, and every week presents a new challenge as the team dives headlong into the heart of ACC play. Head coach Dave Clawson said in his presser that there have been times in the past where Wake Forest teams have failed to finish strong — the key to doing so this year will be retaining the identity they’ve had since game one.

“We’ve all bought into the idea of a one-week season,” DT Kobie Turner said. “It doesn’t matter what happens at the end of the season if we don’t take care of what happens now. Every week you have a chance to go 1-0. When you have that mindset, it’s easy to block out the distractions.”

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

