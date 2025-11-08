Can Wake Forest Wide Receivers Come Back in a Big Way to Conquer the Cavaliers?
It is no secret that the Deacs have been rough offensively over the last couple of games. A lot of that time, the offense just looked disjointed, making costly mistakes like penalties and turnovers. This week, facing a top-15 opponent, Wake Forest must play better offensively to have a chance at victory. A large part of that involves the wide receiver unit.
Bring Back Explosive Plays
Chris Barnes is obviously an explosive weapon for this unit. He is leading the Deacs in receiving this season, and his play is so vital for this team's offensive performance. Last game against Florida State, he was limited to just four catches for 16 yards. This is obviously not what you need out of Barnes in order to be successful.
Barnes and other Wake receivers thrive on yards after the catch. Wake wants to get these receivers wide and let them work upfield. However, against the Seminoles, the Deacs only averaged nine yards per completion. A lot of missed blocks on screen passes make it difficult for these plays to break loose. Wake's wideouts have to do a better job blocking on short passes and not pick up holding penalties like they did against the Seminoles. This is surely what Dickert means when he says "complimentary football".
Limit Dropped Passes
One key for Wake this week will be limiting dropped passes in big moments. Ashford was already struggling last week, throwing the football, and the drops led to even more compounding errors in the passing game. Sterling Berkhalter had a crucial drop on a slant route on a short fourth down that would have given Wake the first down. These plays kill your offense when the quarterback puts the ball on the money and they still can't convert.
We do not know who the quarterback will be today, but we do know that whoever it is, the wide receivers must help them out by limiting the drops and converting on opportunities. Earlier in this season, we have seen this wide receiver core step up in big ways and make critical catches to help this offense. Let's hope they can correct the errors of the past couple of weeks and move forward this week against Virginia.
Virginia is the projected team in the College Football Playoff right now from the ACC. There is no doubt they are a force to be reckoned with. However, for Wake to be in this game, it won't take something extraordinary. They just need to do the ordinary stuff extraordinarily well today. Cut off turnovers, penalties, and have everyone focus on doing their job. If they can do these things, they will almost certainly be in this football game. It will be an uphill climb, but I think they're ready for it. Go Deacs!