Keys to Wake Forest Upsetting the Nationally Ranked Cavaliers
A lot went wrong for Wake Forest against Florida State, and a lot will need to go right for them to beat the ACC-leading Virginia Cavaliers on the road. However, it's November, and anything is possible. Here is what needs to happen for magic in Hooville.
Stability at the Helm
Over the past two weeks, the Demon Deacons have seen instability at the quarterback position. It was particularly noticeable against Florida State, as any attempt to build offensive momentum was derailed by penalties and quarterback play.
Even if the Deacs had stability at the helm in Tallahassee, they still would have had a hard time keeping up with the Seminoles. However, the Virginia Cavaliers are a systematic team that thrives off of turnovers; they aren't as boom or bust as Florida State, meaning steady QB play could make all the difference on Saturday night.
Blake's Take: I have been critical of the dumping and hoping offense, giving Demond Claiborne and Chris Barnes the ball without aim. However, with a tumultuous quarterback situation, playing through stars is critical. But this is easier said than done: Claiborne had 14 carries for just 27 yards against Florida State. Chris Barnes had four receptions for 16 yards. It doesn't have to be spectacular, but the offense has to show some (any) signs of adaptation. The defense has been sensational most of the season, but it cannot be the entire crux of the team. Defense wins championships, but not without some help from the offense.
The Lower the Score, the Better
Virginia's only loss came against the NC State Wolfpack, 35–31. But the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons are complete opposites; NC State lives and dies by high-scoring affairs, and Wake Forest is winless when their opponent scores 30+ points.
The Cavaliers' two narrowest wins came in their lowest-scoring games of the season: They beat Washington State 22–20, and survived UNC in overtime, 17–16. Wake Forest's last-second, 13–12 victory over SMU is a case study of keeping a better team close and getting the final swing (of the leg).
Blake's Take: I don't want to say an SMU-style victory is their only chance, but it is going to take similar magic. A turnover-filled night will be far less forgiving this time around. Virginia finds ways to win and has been clean with the football. If the Deacs win, the defense will shine again, turnovers will be minimal, and the offense will have a defining moment or sequence (like against SMU and Virginia Tech). It's not my prediction, but a winning score would likely resemble 24–20.
The Demon Deacons are 75% through the season, but the final quarter will make all the difference. If the Deacs can pull off the upset, it could pay huge dividends, revitalizing the home stretch of the season.