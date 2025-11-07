Can the Deacs Bounce Back After Last Weekend? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3, 2-3 ACC) look to bounce back this weekend after the blowout loss last week in Tallahassee. The road, though, doesn't get much easier, as they now face the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville.
The Wahoos are the highest-ranked team right now in the College Football Playoff rankings, and as of right now, would be the ACC's only team to make the playoffs. The Deacs, on the other hand, are just one win away from becoming bowl eligible. There's a lot on the line for both teams.
Our staff, though, thinks that Wake will have to wait at least one more week before they can dust off their bowling shoes. This week, we have unanimously selected UVA to come out the winner in this game.
We predict that the Wahoos will win by double digits, as our average margin of victory is just over 10 points. We have also predicted an average of just over 47 total points being scored in the game.
Last week, everyone was surprised by the margin of victory that the Seminoles had. Our team was evenly split, with six picking the Deacs and six picking the Seminoles. Andrew "came the closest," though his prediction of Florida State 26 - Wake Forest 17 was still off by 26 points.
Sean and I are the only two on our staff at 7-1. Sean, though, has the lead as he has two closest win predictions compared to just my one.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Ten
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Sean
7
1
2
156
2
Barry
7
1
1
177
3
Carson
6
2
2
141
4
Brett
6
2
2
160
5
Keylor
6
2
1
195
6
JD
6
2
0
173
7
Ryder
6
2
0
182
8
Blake
5
3
1
155
9
Andrew
5
3
1
187
10
Justin*
5
0
0
95
11
Evan*
4
2
0
148
12
Ian*
2
1
0
87
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest at No. 14 Virginia
Andrew Bauhs (5-3; one closest prediction) - Virginia 33-20
Barry Lewis (7-1; one closest prediction) - Virginia 28-24
Blake Robison (5-3; one closest prediction) - Virginia 30-20
Brett Gibbons (6-2; two closest predictions) - Virginia 28-21
Carson Wersal (6-2; two closest predictions) - Virginia 38-10
Evan Harris* (4-2) - no prediction for Week 11
Ian Napetian* (2-1), Virginia 35-24
JD Andress (6-2) - Virginia 34-20
Justin Kontul* (5-0) - Virginia 24-17
Keylor Piers (6-2; one closest prediction) - Virginia 24-20
Ryder Solberg (6-2) - no prediction for Week 11
Sean Kennedy (7-1; two closest predictions) -Virginia 27-20
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 8. It will be played at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville and can be seen on ESPN.