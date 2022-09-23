Clemson Players to Watch vs Wake Forest

In the highest-ranked matchup in the history of Truist Field, No. 5 Clemson will likely be the toughest test of the Deacs’ season. With the implementation of the ACC pod system beginning in the 2023 season, they will no longer meet once a year. Clemson will look to extend their winning streak to 14 games, while Wake hopes to win their first game against Clemson since 2008.

Overall, the Tigers are a much better team than they were early last season. To note the offensive struggles of last year, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei averaged only 172 passing yards a game while netting nine touchdowns and ten interceptions.

With a strong start through three games, Uiagalelei has shown signs of improvement so far. The junior has led the Tigers' offense to 41.3 points a game, 17 more than their average through the first three weeks of 2021 (24.3).

The Deacs know what to expect from the No. 5 team in the country, and even a single mistake could tarnish their chance at an upset.

“This is the most talented football team we play,” Dave Clawson said earlier this week. “They're very well-coached in all aspects. They’ve won double-digit games for a decade. They've been the best program in the ACC.”

Let's take a look at the key players to watch out for on Saturday.

RB Will Shipley

A bright spot offensively in 2021, sophomore Will Shipley is emerging as one of the best running backs in all of college football this season. Averaging 7.8 yards on the ground, opposing defenses are critically struggling to slow him down.

A five-star recruit and the No. 2 running back in the 2021 class, expectations were high for Shipley after Travis Etienne was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. In his freshman season, he proved he could live up to the hype. On the ground last year, Shipley amassed 739 yards on 149 carries (5.0 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.

As a leader on offense, Shipley is a polished runner and has a knack for making the big play.

Against Wake last season, Clemson controlled the game through its rush attack. The backfield totaled 333 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 7.0 yards per carry. If Wake hopes to have any chance as an underdog, containing Will Shipley will be essential.

DE Myles Murphy

A key part of the dominant Clemson defensive line, the junior from Marietta, Ga. is likely playing his last season with the Tigers. His name will certainly be one to watch out for in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. As a former five-star recruit, Murphy’s talent is evident, and his consistent play on the field makes him an enticing NFL prospect.

Recording 75 tackles and 11 sacks through his first two seasons, Murphy earned a spot as a first-team defensive end on the preseason All-ACC roster. In 2021, Murphy anchored a Clemson defense that ranked second in scoring and eighth overall.

Tallying one sack this season, Murphy will look to add to this total on Saturday. Against Wake last season, Murphy had his way with the offensive line, netting 1.5 sacks.

DT Bryan Bresee

The No. 1 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class has certainly lived up to his high expectations. Starting ten games as a freshman, Bresee immediately made headlines upon his arrival. His four sacks in 2020 led all true freshman defensive linemen.

Having accounted for 54 tackles and 6 sacks in his Clemson tenure, Bresee is a serious threat in the middle. Paired with Murphy, the defensive line this year may have the most talent in program history.

The second ACC defensive rookie of the year in Clemson history, Bresee is a vital component of the Tigers’ defense. Having torn his ACL only four games into last season, Bresee is looking to bounce back in his second full season with the Tigers.

Bresee is already near the top of 2023 NFL Draft boards and has the potential to slot in as a Top 3 pick if his dominance continues.

S Tyler Venables

The junior safety is the son of former Clemson defensive coordinator, and now Oklahoma head coach, Brent Venables. Instead of following his father to Norman, Venables opted to stay at Clemson and prove he is worthy of being a full-time starter.

Accounting for 55 tackles, an interception, and a sack in his career, Venables is emerging as a key player for the Tigers after starting only two games last season. With multiple departures in the secondary this offseason, Venables’ development has been critical to the success of the Tigers’ defense this season.

Leading the defense with 19 tackles, Venables has a big chance to play a key role in the outcome of Saturday’s game.

