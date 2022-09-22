Wake Forest OL to Face Toughest Test of Season

With Clemson coming to town in just a few days, the anticipation is mounting in Winston-Salem. A test looms, but so too does the opportunity to snap a 13-year losing streak. For the Demon Deacons’ offensive line, moving the ball on Saturday against a vaunted Clemson defense will come down to trusting the system and focusing on the fundamentals.

“We have to stick together and play as a team,” starting OT Je’Vionte’ Nash said. “These guys are really good. But we have a system that we play with and have to believe in. As long as we stick together and get our calls out, I’m sure our offense will be able to move.”

With three games played, the season is starting to get in full swing. This team is beginning to find out exactly who they are; for the offensive line, their identity is simple.

“Nasty,” Nash said. “We’re going to play hard, we’re going to train, we’re going to play together.”

According to OT DeVonte Gordon, the position group has improved steadily throughout the year. He’s confident in both the starters and the reserves to make a positive impact. Against a team with a lot of hype like Clemson, blocking out the noise will be vital.

“The biggest challenge will be staying focused and worried about the player you are, not the player who’s lined up against you,” Gordon said.

For the Deacs, the stakes are exceptionally high on Saturday. Facing a top-five ranked opponent in an ACC matchup means there will be a lot of pressure. For Gordon, a healthy mixture of both nerves and excitement is important for games like these.

“There’s definitely more excitement going into the game,” Gordon said. “Don’t get me wrong, if you don’t get nervous, you probably don’t love what you do. I think you have to be a little nervous for every game. But it’s a big opportunity to play such a good team and such a good defensive front. So we’re excited.”

One of the biggest advantages Wake has — they get to face the Tigers at Truist Field. Nash said that playing at home will give the team a boost and allow them to control the game more.

“I’m excited to see black and gold in the stands, have them be there and cause issues,” he said. “We can control the crowd noise a little bit. I want our fans to get excited, because Wake Forest can get loud too.”

However, as head coach Dave Clawson said in his press conference this week, the goal isn’t just to compete in these big games — it’s to win them. To beat Clemson would certainly invigorate the program and fan base, but the work would just be getting started.

“It would be an electric moment in Winston-Salem, so that would be great,” Gordon said of a potential Wake Forest victory. “But you have to win each week. Every week is a one-week season and we want to focus on that week.”

