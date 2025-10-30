College Football Tour visits Florida State and Doak Campbell Stadium
Editor's Note: Are you headed to Tallahassee for Wake's game against the Florida State Seminoles? Here's what to expect from a game day experience at Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium. Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 136 FBS stadiums. He desires to have an immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique.
College Football Tour visits Florida State and Doak Campbell Stadium
Tallahassee is the state capital of Florida and home to a college football hotspot. Doak Campbell Stadium is a stunning brick structure constructed with a palatial exterior. The south entrance welcomes fans with the Unconquered Statue, which embodies the spirit of Seminole Nation. Florida State has cultivated a harmonious relationship with the Seminole Tribe and ensured that the courage and pride they possess are on full display during gamedays.
Nothing showcases the Seminole spirit like the spectacle occurring just prior to kickoff. Florida State fans anxiously await the arrival of Chief Osceola, representing the historical Seminole leader. He charges down the field riding Renegade, a powerful white Appaloosa horse. Together, they represent Florida State’s mascots, and as they conduct their pregame parade around the field, the crowd begins to roar, waiting for the climactic moment. The chief strikes an exclamation point on this iconic tradition by driving a flaming spear into midfield. Few gameday rituals embody this much awe.
Doak Campbell Stadium is a classic, yet formidable collegiate structure. Adding to its imposing nature is the cacophonous war chant delivered in unison by 80,000 strong. This intimidating sound, coupled with the tomahawk arm motion, rattles the bleachers and blunts the spirit of the opponent. Many other teams have adopted this battle cry, including the Atlanta Braves. But, Florida State is the original.
Outside the stadium, tradition is deeply planted in what is known as the Sod Cemetery. This patch of land contains gravesites with buried chunks of the field from notable Florida State road victories. So, basically, this tradition is based on thievery. But, it’s a fantastic way for Seminole fans to reminisce on their storied football history.
Former head coach Bobby Bowden elevated Florida State to powerhouse status in the '80s and '90s, which has skyrocketed the program's expectations. Gamedays in Tallahassee have since become a national spectacle. The well-known traditions at FSU honor the past and present in a way that only Seminole Nation can deliver. The Doak Campbell experience, especially at night, is one of the best that college football has to offer.
College Football Tour Stadium Stories:
Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI has featured several of Andrew's adventures. View those stories here:
- Ranking All 17 ACC Game Day Experiences
- Wake Forest's Allegacy Stadium
- Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium
- Oregon State's Reser Stadium
Follow College Football Tour:
Follow my travels as I go coast-to-coast and places in between this season. You can follow me at:
- Instagram - @collegefootballtour
- X - @college_fb_tour
- YouTube - @collegefootballtour
- Website - collegefootballtour.com