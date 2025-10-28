Defensive Delight As A Deacon Earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week
After a standout performance in Saturday’s 13-12 win over SMU, Demon Deacon defensive back Davaughn Patterson was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week.
Patterson racked up seven total tackles, one-half tackle-for-loss, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. The redshirt sophomore continues to be a threatening presence on defense, as he was named to the 2025 Athlon Preseason All-ACC. So far in 2025, Patterson ranks among the best ACC defenders with seven passes defended (4th) and 45 total tackles (16th).
He only appeared in four games as a freshman in 2023, but started in every game last season for Wake Forest. Among the Deacon defense, Patterson ranks second with 45 tackles and is one of five Wake Forest defenders to force a fumble. He becomes the fifth weekly honor given to a Demon Deacon this season and is one of two this week, alongside redshirt freshman kicker Connor Calvert, who was tabbed Specialist of the Week for his 50-yard walk-off field goal.
Demon Deacons with 2025 ACC Weekly Honors:
Week 2: Demond Claiborne v. Western Carolina (Running Back of the Week)
Week 7: Demond Claiborne v. Oregon State (Running Back of the Week)
Week 7: Chris Barnes v. Oregon State (Rookie of the Week)
Week 9: Davaughan Patterson v. SMU (Defensive Back of the Week)
Week 9: Connor Calvert v. SMU (Specialist of the Week)
ACC Weekly Honorees: Week Nine
Quarterback of the Week: Haynes King (Georgia Tech)
Running Back of the Week: Isaac Brown (Louisville)
Receiver of the Week: Kenny Johnson (Pittsburgh)
Offensive Lineman of the Week: Ethan MacKenny (Georgia Tech)
Defensive Lineman of the Week: Kemari Copeland (Virginia Tech)
Linebacker of the Week: Cade Uluave (California)
Defensive Back of the Week: Davaughn Patterson (Wake Forest)
Specialist of the Week: Connor Calvert (Wake Forest)
Rookie of the Week: Mason Heintschel (Pittsburgh)
What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?
Wake Forest will now hit the road for Tallahassee, Florida, for their Week 10 matchup against the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-4 ACC). Kickoff is slated Saturday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium. The Deacons have now won three straight games while the Seminoles have yet to pick up their first conference win of the season.
It will mark the 42nd all-time meeting between the two programs in a matchup that dates back all the way to 1956. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.