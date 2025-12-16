Myles Colvin Receives High Honor After Sweeping Performance

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8–3, 0–0 ACC) were dominant at the Joel against their in-state foes from Charlotte. Getting specific, Myles Colvin exploded for 33 points, 8 rebounds (career high), and 3 assists. Colvin notched 26 points in the first half, becoming the first Deac to do so since Wake Forest Sports Hall of Famer Randolph Childress scored 27 points in the 1995 ACC Tournament against Duke.

That feat is just the beginning of the laundry list of Colvin's sweeping achievements that earned him the honor of ACC Player of the Week. Let's dive into the rest!

Sharp-Shooting Colvin

Myles Colvin (6) finishes a dunk against the Queens University Royals, Dec. 14, 2025. | X: WakeMBB

Myles Colvin started the game 11-11 from the field (7-7 from three), which makes him the first player in college basketball to knock down his first 11 shots against a Division I opponent this season. Overall, he finished 11-13 from the field and 7-8 from distance. Additionally, Colvin became the sixth Demon Deacon since 1996 to record a field goal percentage of 84% or higher on at least 13 attempts. His 87.5% outing from beyond the arc is also the best shooting percentage (alongside Jonah Antonio in 2021) on 8 shots in program history.

Circling back to Colvin's 33 points, that career-high is tied for fourth most by a Demon Deacon in the Steve Forbes era. It also enshrines him as the third player in the program to drop 33 points and 8 rebounds since 1996—joining Tim Duncan and Alondes Williams. Colvin is just the 13th player this season to record that stat line and joins Duke's Cameron Boozer as one of only two to do so in the ACC.

Boilermaker to Demon Deacon

Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) shoots the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half of the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Before becoming a dominant Deac, Myles Colvin spent his first two seasons of action at Purdue. There, he appeared in 67 games, one of which was during his freshman season in the 2024 NCAA National Championship, where he played 12 minutes.

Last season, the 6' 5" junior played 17.8 minutes per game and averaged 5.4 points (37.4% / 31.% / 66.7 %). This season, Colvin is playing 25.5 minutes per night and averaging 13.5 points (43.9% / 40.7% / 74.3%), while reaching double figures every game but three.

Myles Colvin's ACC Player of the Week nod marks nine such occasions under Head Coach Steve Forbes.

Fun Fact: This is back-to-back awards for fellow Demon Deacons; if you recall, Juke Harris won the Holiday Hoopfest Most Outstanding Player Award last time out against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Demon Deacons have a home date with Longwood on Dec. 17, before welcoming the nationally-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores to Winston-Salem on Dec. 21.

Recommended Articles