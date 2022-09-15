Dylan Hazen on Wake Forest's Defensive Identity

Last year’s Demon Deacon defense left a lot to be desired, ranking No. 88 nationally in scoring (28.9 ppg allowed). The unit entered the new season searching for an identity under new defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, and according to redshirt freshman linebacker Dylan Hazen, they’re starting to find it.

“A dog mentality is forming within all of us going into this third game,” Hazen said. “Our attitude, our preparation, the mentality that we’re building for each and every game. Going in expecting to get three-and-outs, expecting to get turnovers.”

Hazen appeared in four games last season, notching seven tackles against Army. He has six tackles through two games this season, including two last week against Vanderbilt.

This year’s team motto is “mindset.” According to Hazen, the mindset of the defense is beginning to sharpen as the season progresses.

“Complete destruction, destroying your enemy in your path,” Hazen said. “We’re not gonna let up. We’re gonna keep our foot on their neck and see what happens from there.

In the Vanderbilt game on Saturday, 15 Wake Forest players recorded at least two tackles on defense, including Hazen. The depth in the unit makes it easier for the members of the defense to trust one another and give 100%, Hazen said.

“As a defense, knowing we have that depth, knowing we have the chance to exert ourselves to complete exhaustion gives us that attitude that we can go out there and give it our all, knowing that when we get tired we have someone just as good to go into the game and replace us,” he said.

Hazen saw limited game action last year as a redshirt, but he can already see how the unit has evolved and grown this year.

“The energy on the field feels different,” Hazen said. “We’re all clicking on a different wavelength this year. [Our] attitudes on the field, knowing our assignments, knowing coach Lambert is going to put in the best play that he believes can stop their offense.”

The college football season is a long, grueling affair where each week brings a new test. Right now, though, the Deacs are laser-focused on only one thing: their Week 3 opponent.

“Coach Clawson has this thing called a one-week season,” he said. “So now we’re pretty much 0-0, we’re playing this as our opening game. We’re not thinking about the past, we’re not thinking about the future. We’re only thinking about Liberty.”

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday at Truist Field.

