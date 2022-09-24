Skip to main content
First Half Recap: Deacs Hang Tight With Clemson, Trail 20-14

Jahmal Banks starred with two touchdown receptions

After being on their heels for the first ten minutes of the game, Wake Forest fought back to a 20-14 deficit leading into halftime.

Sam Hartman went 9/15 passing for 119 yards and threw two exceptional touchdowns to sophomore Jahmal Banks. Wake’s run game only amassed 19 yards. Defensively, the Deacs made multiple red zone stops to get off the field and force field goals.

In their first drive, Wake Forest didn’t score, but got the “first first down” that head coach Dave Clawson emphasized all week. Hartman did a good job of mixing in quick passes to neutralize Clemson’s potent pass rush. After a second first down, Ivan Mora punted to the Tiger 12-yard line.

Where the Deacs moved forward in short bursts on their first drive, Clemson advanced with massive plays, including a 53-yard rush by Will Shipley. After a pass interference kept the Tigers on the field, Clemson scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass by DJ Uiagalelei to Jake Briningstool in the back of the end zone.

After an offensive pass interference that left Clemson with a 1st-and-25, Uiagalelei connected with Briningstool for 30 yards on third-and-long to keep the drive alive. On the next play, the Tigers hit paydirt with a 41-yard bobbled touchdown catch by Brannon Spector.

With their third drive, the Wake Forest offense caught fire. On nearly every pass play, A.T. Perry and Banks were burning the Clemson cornerbacks, forcing two penalties. Finally, without a penalty, Banks got free for an over-the-top 36-yard touchdown pass from Hartman to bring the Deacs within seven.

The defense responded to the offense’s awakening, stopping Clemson's rushing attack and forcing a punt.

Early in the second quarter, Clemson converted on a third down with a fantastic 39-yard catch by Antonio Williams, despite good coverage by Isaiah Wingfield. The Wake defense held strong, though, forcing B.T. Potter to convert his first field goal of the day.

Trailing by 10, the Deacs marched down the field, aided by multiple Clemson penalties. On 3rd-and-13, Hartman hit Banks with a perfect 30-yard pass in coverage. Then, on the very next play, the redshirt junior went right back to the rising star, finding him in the back of the end zone for the score.

The Clemson offense came right back and drove down the field. A 12-yard pass to E.J. Williams moved the chains on a critical third-and-nine. Once again, the Deacons' defense bent, but didn’t break; Potter converted on a 38-yard field goal to extend the Tigers’ lead to six leading into the half.

