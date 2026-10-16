Five Accolades Highlight Wake's Dominant Win Over NC State

Gio Lopez, wide receiver Jack Foley, linebacker Vincent Firenze, and defensive lineman Langston Hardy earned accolades after Wake Forest’s impressive road performance. Their efforts helped the Demon Deacons secure their largest road victory over NC State in 83 years and showed the impact players can have on both sides of the ball.

Gio Lopez Earns Three National Honors

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) runs with the football Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez headlined the group after delivering one of his best performances of the season. The redshirt junior completed 26 of 33 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score in the 38-14 win.

His performance earned him ACC Quarterback of the Week honors, a spot in the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8, and recognition as a Manning Award Star of the Week. It marked the second time this season he had received both ACC weekly recognition and Manning Award Star of the Week honors.

Lopez was particularly effective after halftime, completing 15 of 16 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the second half alone. He also scored on a fourth-down rushing attempt as Wake Forest pulled away with 31 unanswered points.

The quarterback has established himself as a key piece of Wake Forest’s offense this season, combining passing efficiency, mobility, and playmaking ability. His performance against NC State continued that trend and reinforced his importance to the Demon Deacons’ success as the season continues.

Jack Foley Breaks Through With Career-Best Performance

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jack Foley (10) reacts after a touchdown catch Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foley earned ACC Receiver of the Week after recording career highs of eight receptions and 156 receiving yards against NC State. The redshirt freshman also caught a touchdown pass, marking his second consecutive game with a receiving score.

Foley became a major part of Wake Forest’s second-half surge, collecting 108 receiving yards in the third quarter alone. His longest reception was a 52-yard connection with Lopez, helping the Demon Deacons stretch the field and put pressure on the NC State defense.

His 156 receiving yards were the most by any ACC wide receiver in Week 6, and his 19.5 yards per reception led all conference receivers last week.

The performance represents a significant step forward in Foley’s development. His growing connection with Lopez has added another dimension to Wake Forest’s passing attack, particularly alongside veteran receiver Carlos Hernandez. With consecutive games featuring touchdown receptions, Foley is emerging as an increasingly important option in the offense.

Langston Hardy Leads the Defensive Effort

Shrine Bowl Defensive Player of the Week 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FDzJIfrA7w — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 12, 2026

Hardy earned East-West Bowl Defensive Player of the Week recognition after contributing to a strong defensive performance against the Wolfpack. The redshirt senior defensive lineman tied Firenze for the team lead with eight total tackles and four solo stops.

Hardy’s presence helped Wake Forest control the line of scrimmage and limit NC State’s ability to establish its running game. The Wolfpack averaged just 0.6 yards per rushing attempt, one of the lowest marks recorded by an ACC team this season.

Hardy has been an important part of Wake Forest’s defensive front throughout his career, bringing experience and physicality to the unit. His recognition following Saturday’s game highlights the value of his contributions as the Demon Deacons look to maintain their defensive momentum against upcoming opponents.

Vincent Firenze Makes His Presence Felt

Demon Deacons linebacker Vincent Firenze (23) looks to tackle Stanford running back Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Firenze earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors after playing a major role in Wake Forest’s defensive dominance. The redshirt junior finished with eight tackles, including four solo stops, and made an immediate impact by forcing a fumble from NC State quarterback CJ Bailey on the opening drive.

Wake Forest recovered the ball and turned the takeaway into the game’s opening touchdown, setting the tone for the afternoon. Firenze continued to make plays throughout the contest, helping limit NC State’s rushing attack and prevent the Wolfpack from building offensive momentum.

His performance also earned him a place on Pro Football Focus’ national Team of the Week. Firenze received a defensive grade of 90.1, the second-highest mark among linebackers nationally for the week.

The honor marks the second time this season Firenze has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week. His consistency, tackling ability, and knack for creating turnovers have made him a valuable presence in the middle of Wake Forest’s defense.

A Complete Team Effort

Balled to get the call 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u3DiyByBGT — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 12, 2026

The individual accolades reflect broader team performance, with Wake Forest executing effectively on both sides of the ball. Lopez directed an explosive offense, Foley emerged as a major receiving threat, and Hardy and Firenze helped lead a defense that consistently disrupted NC State.

With multiple players receiving recognition after the same game, the Demon Deacons have plenty of reasons to feel encouraged. More importantly, these performances show that Wake Forest has contributors capable of making an impact in critical moments.

As the season continues, the challenge will be sustaining that level of play. If Lopez maintains his efficiency, Foley continues developing as a reliable target, and Hardy and Firenze anchor the defense, Wake Forest will have a strong foundation to build on moving forward.