Five Key Stats From Wake Forest's Win Over Florida State

In Wake Forest’s victory over Florida State, several key stats made the difference. Check out our five most vital below:

Rushing attack:

Justice Ellison: 18 carries 114 yards and 1 TD

Christian Turner: 20 carries 64 yards and 1 TD

In a game where Florida State set out to control the rush attack, Wake Forest RB Justice Ellison eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career. Christian Turner was huge down the stretch, moving the chains multiple times on the Deacs’ final offensive drive and helping set up a Matthew Dennis field goal. Wake held RB Trey Benson to just 10 yards on four carries, limiting the Noles’ effective rushing attack. Treshaun Ward was able to gain 87 yards on 13 carries, but it was not enough to give the Noles an edge offensively in this matchup.

Third down conversions:

Florida State: 4/11 (36.4%)

Wake Forest: 10/18 (55.6%)

Wake was able to capitalize on third down attempts, converting on 10 of 18 attempts to move the chains. On the other hand, Florida State struggled, completing less than 40% of their third downs, and punting four times throughout the contest. Wake Forest took advantage of the clock with their offensive consistency, allowing them to run 85 total plays to Florida State’s 63.

Penalties:

Wake Forest: 4 penalties for 40 yards

Florida State: 11 penalties for 96 yards

The Seminoles showed a lack of discipline throughout the contest. They had two false starts, a personal foul on a kickoff and two holds, handing out penalty yards throughout the game. Meanwhile, the Deacons kept things relatively clean, committing just four penalties for 40 yards.

Ball Security Issues:

Wake Forest: 2 forced fumbles (Forced by Kobie Turner and Jaylen Hudson)

The Seminoles had two fumbles early, one of which Malik Mustapha fell on but was unable to reel in. The second occurred on a Jordan Travis scramble, knocked out by Hudson and recovered by Chase Jones. The Deacs built on this momentum, cashing in on a 38-yard touchdown drive. The two fumbles were costly for FSU, helping Wake to victory.

Success in the Red Zone:

Wake Forest: 5 for 6 (4 touchdowns, 1 field goal)

Florida State: 3 for 4 (3 touchdowns)

Both teams were successful in the red zone, putting points on the board nearly every trip. The Deacs got the job done in that regard, scoring on five of their six chances. Their sole non-conversion came from Matthew Dennis’ first missed kick of the year from 44 yards. While the Seminoles were good inside 20 yards, their kicking game was an absolute disaster. They were unable to make a field goal, missing from 29 and 55 yards. On FSU’s second and third scoring drives, instead of relying on the PAT from Ryan Fitzgerald, head coach Mike Norvell opted to go for two.

