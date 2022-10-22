Game Summary: Wake Forest Defeats Boston College 43-15

Behind six touchdowns — five passing, one rushing — from Sam Hartman, Wake Forest coasted to a 43-15 victory. The win takes the Deacs to 6-1 on the season.

First Quarter:

Both teams opened the game with punts after one first down. On their second drive, Boston College took advantage of soft coverage by the Wake Forest defensive backs. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed passes of 16, 10, 18 and 7 yards — also mixing in two big rushes — to get deep into the red zone. The Eagles’ offense stalled after that, missing two passes and losing yardage on a run, forcing a 29-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Like Boston College, the Wake Forest offense woke up on their second drive. Quarterback Sam Hartman completed seven passes for 75 yards on the drive, including a gutsy fourth down completion to Donavon Greene. With his final pass, Hartman hit Jahmal Banks in the front-right corner of the end zone with a nice inside throw to give the Deacs their first lead of the game.

Second Quarter:

After a three-and-out and ugly 15-yard punt for the Eagles, Hartman picked up right where he left off, connecting on consecutive passes to Greene and Banks for 17 and 7 yards. Then, the redshirt junior avoided a sack and hit a wide-open Taylor Morin for the score.

In a wild sequence of events, Boston College saved their next drive with a 24-yard run on a fake punt. Then, on another fourth down, Rondell Bothroyd stripped the ball from Jurkovec. Jasheen Davis recovered for Wake Forest and then fumbled the ball back to the Eagles. By rule, that gave BC a fresh set of downs, which they used to throw a 61-yard touchdown to Zay Flowers. The cherry on top: a blocked extra point to make the score 14-9.

Hartman continued his fantastic half with five completions on Wake Forest’s next drive, three of which went to A.T. Perry. The final pass to Perry, from 13 yards out, hit him in the end zone for the touchdown.

Wake went into the half with a 21-9 lead.

Third Quarter:

After a three-and-out from either team to start the second half, Hartman avoided a second failed drive with a 33-yard pass to Morin on third-and-25. Then, after several rushes by Quinton Cooley, Hartman found Morin in the front-left corner of the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, giving Wake a 19-point lead.

Despite back-to-back false start penalties, Boston College was able to get the offense moving with a 23-yard completion to Flowers. After another 16-yard catch and a 14-yard scamper by Pat Garwo, Jurkovec took it himself for the seven-yard score. Jurkovec was stopped short of the end zone on the two-conversion, making the score 28-15.

After a Hartman interception, his first since the Liberty game, the Wake Forest defense stood tall by forcing a three-and-out.

Hartman reacted well to the interception on his next drive, completing four passes for 68 yards. Following his last completion, Hartman ran the ball in from two yards out for the touchdown. To take a 21-point lead, Hartman hit Ke’Shawn Williams in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion.

Fourth Quarter:

Following a Boston College three-and-out, Wake Forest used 13 plays and nearly seven minutes to march down the field and put the game to bed. On third-and-13, Banks made a spectacular catch for the touchdown, fighting through a pass interference to corral the ball.

Wake Forest ran out the remainder of the clock, winning 43-15.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content