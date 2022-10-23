Game Story: Wake Forest takes care of business in win over Boston College

Behind a six-touchdown day from quarterback Sam Hartman, Wake Forest rode to a comfortable 43-15 victory over Boston College. The redshirt junior completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards and five scores — the sixth TD came from a two-yard scramble into the end zone.

“When we play well, you have fun,” Hartman said after the game. “When you execute at a high level, like we have for the past couple of weeks, it’s a lot more fun. I sit in my chair and watch guys celebrate. To see the smiles on those guys’ faces makes it for me.”

Despite Hartman’s impressive numbers, he’s not always grouped in with the other top-tier quarterbacks in college football.

“He’s a really, really good quarterback,” Clawson added. “I think it’s funny, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Last year, he was the second-team all ACC quarterback. The first-team guy got drafted and somehow he went into the season as some people's fifth-best quarterback in the ACC. That's so disrespectful to what he's doing and what he's accomplished.”

“There's not another quarterback in the country I would rather have,” Clawson continued. “I think he's one of the very elite quarterbacks in the entire country. How he's not getting mentioned in the Heisman stuff — look at what he’s done over his career and what he’s done this year. The beauty of Sam is he doesn’t even care. He just wants to win.”

Now, at 6-1, Wake Forest is bowl eligible before the beginning of November.

“It’s cool to be a part of,” Hartman said. “It’s trying to remind the young guys that this isn’t normal, it hasn’t always been like this.”

Regardless, Wake Forest is focused on bigger things now. Bowl eligibility is not the end goal.

“It’s cool to see it [now], if someone told me four years ago you're going to be hoping someone else in your conference loses so you can go to an ACC Championship,” DE Rondell Bothroyd said. “The standard is that now. Bowl eligibility, nobody really cares about.”

The dominant victory over the Eagles was headlined by strong performances throughout the wide receiver room. Taylor Morin hauled in two TD grabs, and rising star Jahmal Banks led the way with 7 catches, 79 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Banks has stepped into an expanded role this season and now holds the solo lead for receiving touchdowns in the ACC with 7.

“It was a journey,” Banks said. “I came in like a sponge, ready to soak in all that information. All the talent that came before me — A.T. [Perry] and Donavon Greene. The journey really humbled me and allowed me to go through the struggles to find things about myself that I didn't know.”

Aside from a 61-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, the Wake Forest defense was dominant throughout the game. Along with 9 TFL’s, the Deacs sacked Phil Jurkovec twice and forced two fumbles.

“I think preparation is most important,” Bothroyd said. “This week, we emphasized playing hard. Executing the game plan is what it really came down to — guys just playing their hearts out regardless of the opponent.”

The Deacs accomplished their main goal, which is the same every week — go 1-0. If this team can continue to take care of business and retain their identity, there could be something special brewing in Winston-Salem.

“I think this is a legendary team,” Banks said. “That’s why we focus on that mindset. We focus on the present. Don’t get caught up in the past, paradise is in the moment.”

