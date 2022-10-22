Key Stats from Wake Forest's 43-15 win over Boston College

The Deacs returned from the bye week on a strong note, knocking off Boston College 43-15. Several stats made the difference in today’s game — check them out below:

Penalties:

Boston College: 11 penalties for 104 yards

Wake Forest: 3 penalties for 25 yards

Boston College played undisciplined football at Truist Field on Saturday. Racking up 12 total penalties, 11 of which were accepted, the Eagles consistently shot themselves in the foot. Five of these were 15-yard penalties — Boston College couldn’t get out of their own way against the Deacs.

Overall, Wake Forest played a sound game, flagged just three times for a total of 25 yards.

Absence of the ground game:

Boston College: 23 attempts for 56 yards (2.4 YPC)

Punter Danny Longman: 1 rush for 24 yards

Wake Forest: 35 attempts for 115 yards (3.3 YPC)

The Eagles entered the contest as the second worst rushing offense in the FBS, and they lived up to that ranking on Saturday. Toting the ball for just 2.4 yards per carry, the Eagles’ offense was forced to rely on the talent of wide receiver Zay Flowers to gain any offensive momentum.

To make things worse, Boston College’s leading rusher on the day was their punter, Danny Longman, converting on a fake punt attempt for a 24-yard gain.

Perfection in the Red Zone:

Boston College: 2 for 2 (one touchdown, one field goal)

Wake Forest: 6 for 6 (6 touchdowns)

Both teams were flawless within 20 yards of the endzone. Wake Forest converted on all six tries in the red zone, as Hartman threw for five touchdowns and ran for another. Though the Eagles experienced offensive inefficiency throughout, the Eagles were surprisingly successful in the red zone (though they only got there twice), going 2-for-2 with a touchdown and a field goal.

Wake Forest’s dominance throughout this contest was evident, as the Eagles often had no answer for the Deacs’ uptempo offense. Sam Hartman connected with seven different receivers for 313 yards and five touchdowns.

For the first time this season, Wake Forest did not attempt a field goal. The last time Wake Forest did not attempt a field goal was their loss to Pitt in the 2021 ACC championship.

Hartman’s six touchdown performance:

Sam Hartman: 25-for-40 313 passing yards, 6 total touchdowns

Quarterback Sam Hartman put together a masterful performance. Completing 63% of his passes on 40 attempts, Hartman amassed 313 passing yards and six total touchdowns. Coming into this matchup, Hartman had thrown for the sixth most passing touchdowns in ACC history with 88. After adding five to this total today, Hartman now sits at No. 3 all-time.

Passing legendary ACC quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (90), Deshaun Watson (90), and Sam Howell (92), Hartman now sits behind just Philip Rivers (95) and Tajh Boyd (107) on the all-time ACC passing touchdowns list.

