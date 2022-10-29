Halftime: Wake Forest 14 Louisville 13

Wake Forest and Louisville are once again caught in an intense battle. The Demon Deacons lead by a point at halftime after trailing 13-0 in the second quarter. Let's recap the first half action and see how the sportsbook have shifted the live odds.

Pregame odds: Wake Forest -3.5, O/U 64.5

Live odds:

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5, Louisville +2.5

Moneyline: Wake Forest -155, Louisville +125

Total: 59.5

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman completed 10 of 14 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, which went to sophomore Jahmal Banks. The leading receiver, though, was tight end Blake Whiteheart, who caught three passes for 45 yards.

The Louisville offense started the game on fire. Two passes of 19 yards, both to Tyler Hudson, put the Deacons on their heels in the red zone. As they have many times before, the defense bent but didn’t break, forcing James Turner to hit a 29-yard field goal.

After an ugly three-and-out, a 21-yard rush by Cunningham set the Cardinals up in Wake Forest territory. Again, the Deacons’ defense held strong and Louisville elected to kick a second field goal, taking a 6-0 lead.

On their second drive, Wake Forest was held to three plays, leaving the defense to return to the field after a very short break. This time, the Deacs broke. The Cardinals reached Wake Forest’s goal line on a well-run flea flicker that went for 39 yards. From there, Cunningham took it into the end zone on a one-yard run, extending the team’s lead to 13 points.

For the first time all game, the Wake Forest offense hit their stride, starting with Hartman. After a pass interference to open the drive, Hartman hit Whiteheart for 25 yards, then again for nine. A keeper for 10 by Hartman got the Deacs deep into the red zone, and Ellison punched it in from three yards out to give Wake Forest their first points of the day.

The Deacs were aggressive on defense after Wake Forest’s first score, notching two tackles for loss on the way to a three-and-out. Then, the Deacs’ offense picked right up where they left off. After a potential fumble was blown dead by the referees, Hartman found Donavon Greene for 20 yards. Christian Turner then added a 21-yard rush. After a pass interference and a 11-yard connection to Whiteheart, Hartman stared down Banks and found him in the end zone on an acrobatic catch. A long replay review ensued, and the TV announcers thought it would be overturned, but the touchdown stood. With that, Wake Forest took their first lead of the game.

After a 23-yard rush by Jawhar Jordan to begin the drive, the Wake Forest defense made a big-time stop to force a field goal attempt. After two penalties for a total of 15 yards, Louisville missed the kick. The Deacs got the ball back with one timeout and about a minute on the clock. Donavon Greene made an incredible catch to take Wake Forest inside the redzone with two seconds remaining, but there wasn't enough time to get the field goal unit out. Hartman took a shot at the end zone that fell incomplete, but it didn't matter as there was an ineligible man downfield, sending the Deacs to halftime with the lead.

