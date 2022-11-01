Wake Forest Football: NC State Team Overview

In a second-half collapse, the Deacs fell 48-21 to Louisville after suffering a season-high eight turnovers. No. 20 Wake Forest heads to Raleigh to take on No. 21 NC State as both teams look to claim their seventh win. With an abundance of mistakes made Saturday, the Deacs need to be at their best to earn a win over long-time in-state rival NC State. Let’s take a look at the Wolfpack.

Matchup History:

Having met 115 times in their series history, NC State and Wake Forest know each other well. NC State holds a 67-42-6 advantage in the series, but Wake Forest has won the last three of four contests.

One of the best moments of last season came on Nov. 13, when No. 12 Wake Forest beat No. 16 NC State in a 45-42 thriller at home.

NC State in 2022:

NC State holds a 6-2 record through eight games, having suffered conference losses to both Syracuse and Clemson. Climbing back from an 18-point deficit last week, NC State beat Virginia Tech 22-21.

Several weeks ago, the Wolfpack’s season outlook was flipped upside down when it was announced that starting quarterback Devin Leary would miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a torn pectoral muscle. True freshman MJ Morris, the third stringer at the start of the season, led the comeback against Virginia Tech, and is listed as the starter against the Deacons.

With two ranked matchups remaining, NC State can finish the season on a high note with a win over No. 20 Wake Forest and/or No. 17 UNC.

NC State X-Factor: Stability at the Quarterback Position

The injury of quarterback Devin Leary prompted uncertainty at the position. Senior Jack Chambers was first in line to be his replacement, but struggled to move the ball with consecutive mediocre outings.

Looking for a spark, the Wolfpack turned the true freshman Morris to get things going offensively, and he delivered. Throwing for 265 yards and three touchdowns, Morris led the Wolfpack to an 18-point comeback win over Virginia Tech.

It appears as though Morris has clinched the starting role, but he will need another quality performance to solidify the No. 1 spot in Raleigh. The Wolfpack are going to play the guy that gives them the best chance to win, although there is something to be said for seeing what they have in the true freshman instead of playing a guy who has been in college since 2016. Morris will likely be the guy moving forward, and he's got a tough task ahead of him with Sam Hartman leading the other team.

Offense:

Without starting quarterback Devin Leary, NC State has been focused on building a new identity after the last several weeks. The Wolfpack offense is averaging 5.0 yards per play, compared to their opponent’s average of 5.2 yards. The performance of Morris against the Hokies should provide hope for Wolfpack fans that have been frustrated by the limitations of Chambers.

Tallying 283 rush attempts on the season, the Wolfpack often turn to their ground game to build momentum. Junior running back Jordan Houston leads the backfield with 85 carries for 335 yards (3.9 YPC). Sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is next in line, notching 299 yards and three touchdowns on 52 attempts.

Senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas leads the team in receiving yards. The veteran receiver has caught 37 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns thus far this season, and now has 2279 yards in his career.

Having been thrust into the spotlight, Morris still has a lot to prove before he is crowned Leary's successor. If Morris can spark this offense again vs the Demon Deacons, and the defense continues to play at a high level, the Wolfpack will be a tough team to beat.

Defense:

Allowing just 17.38 points per game, NC State is ranked as the No. 12 scoring defense in the country. The Wolfpack have held opponents to only 308.6 yards per game thus far.

Junior linebacker Drake Thomas has tallied 58 tackles (28 solo) this season, which leads the team. Thomas is coming off an incredible 2021 season, where he notched 99 tackles (48 solo), six sacks, three interceptions and a touchdown. The in-state native was also elected as a 2022 Wolfpack captain.

Junior linebacker Payton Wilson has recorded 49 tackles (23 solo), two sacks and a pass deflection this season. The duo of Wilson and Thomas at linebacker forms a very strong anchor for the talented Wolfpack defense.

The Wolfpack defense has been stout all year, and after struggling offensively against Louisville, the Wake Forest offense will need to return to form on Saturday. Recently, every Wake Forest and NC State game has been a dogfight — expect nothing different this time around.

