Rival Report - Analyzing the Key Boilermakers
In this story:
Coming off a stout win, the Demon Deacons hit the road to play the Purdue Boilermakers. While the home win was a great way for Wake Forest to jump-start their season, Purdue will be the first of many tests. To be well-prepped for the match ahead, here is a look at the key Boilermakers to watch on Saturday.
Purdue Key Players
1. QB - #15 Ryan Browne
Coming off of a strong opening performance, Ryan Browne is hoping to run it right back. Browne threw for an astounding 317 passing yards on just 29 attempts. Ryan Browne also had just 6 incompletions while throwing for 3 touchdowns. If Wake Forest wants to win this game, they will need to slow down the gunslinger.
2. WR - # 19 Asaad Waseem
While Ryan Browne is a problem on his own, he is much more dangerous with his favorite target, Asaad Waseem. Waseem threatened the Indiana State defense throughout the matchup. Racking in 107 yards on just 6 receptions, Waseem was a monster in the open field. Adding a receiving touchdown, Waseem had himself a remarkable game.
3. RB - Fame Ijeboi
Fame Ijeboi is a beast in the backfield. In Week 1, Ijeboi averaged 7.9 yards per carry while also scoring a touchdown. The Demon Deacons need a game plan to stop Ijeboi early.
4. DB - #5 Mister Clark
Mister Clark continued to make his presence known in Week 1. Rushing the quarterback and dropping back into coverage, Clark made Indiana State uncomfortable the entire game. Behind the line of scrimmage, Clark totaled a sack and two tackles for loss. In coverage, Clark also racked up five solo tackles and a PD.
5. DB - #7 Don Saunders
Don Saunders turned defense straight into offense against Indiana State. Reading the quarterback's eyes, Don Saunders jumped the pass and took the ball 35 yards for a touchdown. Gio Lopez will need to make proper reads to keep the ball away from Don Saunders.
6. P - #42 Dylan Drennan
I love to give some love to the specialist, and Dylan Drennan has a leg worth talking about. The top-tier punters in the NCAA average around 45-48 yards a punt. Drennan, on his single punt attempt of the day, rocketed a kick 54 yards. Having that strong of a kicker is important in forcing the Demon Deacons to drive the entire length of the field.
This matchup will be a test for the Demon Deacons. Grabbing a win on the road would start the Demon Deacons on a fast track to a bowl game. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Keylor is a sophomore at Wake Forest University. He is studying finance and statistics, yet he still has a keen interest in Demon Deacons sports. Growing up in the college town of Knoxville, Tennessee, Keylor found himself drawn to a variety of athletics. He channeled that passion into his high school athletic program, announcing, broadcasting, and interviewing every sport. As a writer for Wake Forest Demon Deacon On SI, Keylor will cover football, basketball, and baseball, but he is also looking forward to covering volleyball.Follow KeylorPiers