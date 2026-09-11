Rival Report - Analyzing the Key Boilermakers

Coming off a stout win, the Demon Deacons hit the road to play the Purdue Boilermakers. While the home win was a great way for Wake Forest to jump-start their season, Purdue will be the first of many tests. To be well-prepped for the match ahead, here is a look at the key Boilermakers to watch on Saturday.

Purdue Key Players

1. QB - #15 Ryan Browne

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) passes the ball against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off of a strong opening performance, Ryan Browne is hoping to run it right back. Browne threw for an astounding 317 passing yards on just 29 attempts. Ryan Browne also had just 6 incompletions while throwing for 3 touchdowns. If Wake Forest wants to win this game, they will need to slow down the gunslinger.

2. WR - # 19 Asaad Waseem

Purdue's Asaa Waseem hauls in a touchdown pass on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, during the NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue defeated Indiana State University 44-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Ryan Browne is a problem on his own, he is much more dangerous with his favorite target, Asaad Waseem. Waseem threatened the Indiana State defense throughout the matchup. Racking in 107 yards on just 6 receptions, Waseem was a monster in the open field. Adding a receiving touchdown, Waseem had himself a remarkable game.

3. RB - Fame Ijeboi

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) avoids a tackle by Indiana State Sycamores linebacker Braxton Sampson (42) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fame Ijeboi is a beast in the backfield. In Week 1, Ijeboi averaged 7.9 yards per carry while also scoring a touchdown. The Demon Deacons need a game plan to stop Ijeboi early.

4. DB - #5 Mister Clark

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Mister Clark (6) reacts after a play against the Indiana State Sycamores during the third quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mister Clark continued to make his presence known in Week 1. Rushing the quarterback and dropping back into coverage, Clark made Indiana State uncomfortable the entire game. Behind the line of scrimmage, Clark totaled a sack and two tackles for loss. In coverage, Clark also racked up five solo tackles and a PD.

5. DB - #7 Don Saunders

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Don Saunders (7) reacts after a play against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don Saunders turned defense straight into offense against Indiana State. Reading the quarterback's eyes, Don Saunders jumped the pass and took the ball 35 yards for a touchdown. Gio Lopez will need to make proper reads to keep the ball away from Don Saunders.

6. P - #42 Dylan Drennan

I love to give some love to the specialist, and Dylan Drennan has a leg worth talking about. The top-tier punters in the NCAA average around 45-48 yards a punt. Drennan, on his single punt attempt of the day, rocketed a kick 54 yards. Having that strong of a kicker is important in forcing the Demon Deacons to drive the entire length of the field.

This matchup will be a test for the Demon Deacons. Grabbing a win on the road would start the Demon Deacons on a fast track to a bowl game. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.