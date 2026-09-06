What Did We Learn from Wake Forest's Opening Season Statement Win?

Welcome back to What Did We Learn. With the return of the football season, my weekly article - a two-year-long tradition - now begins, where, at the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "What Did We Learn". An opinionated editorial, detailing what Demon Deacon fans can take away from the week before, that might not show up in the box score.

Welcome back, college football, and welcome back, Wake Forest Demon Deacons fans, to Year Two of the Jake Dickert experience, and perhaps more exciting times ahead for the state of the football program.

If you don't know me, I am not a Demon Deacons fan. In fact, it wasn't until last year that I learned that the Deacs were not in the city of Wake Forest but rather in the city of Winston-Salem. I say that because you aren't going to get "rah, rah, go Deacs" from me.

In fact, I am going to tell you what you need to hear, and what stood out to me, rather than what you want to hear. The things you read aren't seen in the box score, but rather with the eyes. So, let's get into why, don't we.

Comfortability Breeds Results

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) drops back to pass against the Akron Zips during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dickert found success last season, bringing the Demon Deacons to a successful story and quite the turnaround for a program that had struggled to stay nationally relevant.

But as college football does, and as it has shown it will continue to do, the Demon Deacons lost many key parts of the roster last year to the transfer portal, while trying to replace them with the same weapon of destruction that tore through them.

That brought questions heading into the 2026 season.

Could they replicate the success that looked so promising the year before? Could Dickert prove that last year was less than just running into a weak schedule?

While the opponent in week one was Akron, which is worth looking at through rose-colored lenses, the Deacs did what they needed to do: handle the lesser competition. On the surface, that looks easy, like anyone can do it, but it isn't guaranteed.

Look at Oklahoma State, which lost to Tulsa despite spending all that money on a new roster. Or Michigan, which should have lost to Western Michigan, if not for a gift from a clock operator.

The Deacons took advantage and looked really good while doing it. Quarterback Gio Lopez threw for 250 yards. Running back Ty Clark had 105 rushing yards. The defense had two sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The game wasn't perfect. Far from it. The win, though, brought fire, and it brought an expected result, a rare combination in today's game. Dickert is a phenomenal coach and will have his team ready to play each week.

As long as he is at the helm, the Demon Deacons should feel confident in each matchup, and for good reason, too.