Rival Report: Kennesaw State
With the start of the season looming, the new era of Wake Forest football begins with a Friday night game against the Kennesaw State Owls. In nervous anticipation for the gates of Allegacy Stadium to swing open, here is a breakdown of the players to keep a lookout for on the Kennesaw State Owls roster.
Kennesaw State Key Offensive Players:
- Dexter Williams II - QB
- Christian Moss - WR
- Gabriel Benyard - WR
Kennesaw State Key Defensive Players:
- Donelius Johnson - MLB
- JeRico Washington Jr. - CB
- Garland Benyard - WLB
Dexter Williams II - Quarterback
Williams II is entering his final year of eligibility as a redshirt senior. He began his collegiate journey at Indiana University. After seeing the field a handful of times in 2022, Dexter Williams II suffered an unfortunate injury that led to his eventual transfer to Georgia Southern University, where he sat out. Williams II put up solid performances, most notably leading a 23-3 comeback against Marshall. As a dual-threat quarterback, the Demon Deacons must be wary of the run and pass threat of Dexter Williams II to lock in a first-game win, especially with Wake’s defensive struggles last season.
Christian Moss - Wide Receiver
Moss will be a redshirt junior this year, allowing himself an additional year of eligibility. Since transferring to the Owls from Virginia Tech, Christian Moss has made his presence known. Totalling two receiving touchdowns, the most last season, and 203 total yards, Christian Moss is a name to be looking for in wideout formations as a deep ball threat.
Gabriel Benyard - Wide Receiver
The loyal Owl is returning for his final season at Kennesaw State. The do-it-all receiver who also lines up in running formations and special teams will be a scoring danger whenever he touches the ball. Limiting Benyard’s action in the open field must be a focal point on Friday night.
Donelius Johnson - Linebacker
If one defensive player could define the Kennesaw State Owls, Donelius Johnson would be the guy. Leading the team in total tackles, as well as being tied for most sacks and tackles for loss, Johnson seems to always be in the right place at the right time. Entering tomorrow night, the Demon Deacons hope to limit his game-changing impact.
JeRico Washington Jr. - Cornerback
The last thing Wake Forest needs is to get into turnover trouble to begin the season. JeRico Washington Jr. is a defensive back who could give the Demon Deacon receivers some trouble. The CUSA All-Freshman corner will be a tough matchup for the wide receiver he lines up against.
Garland Benyard - Linebacker
Garland Benyard, brother to the previously mentioned Gabriel Benyard, is another incredibly talented linebacker. Totaling four career fumble recoveries and an interception, Garland Benyard is a turnover machine. Benyard also tallied 3.5 sacks, matching Donelius Johnson for the most last season.
Overall, the Demon Deacons need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.