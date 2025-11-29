Wake Forest Football Halftime Report: How the Deacs Are Faring Against Duke
After a large win against Delaware last week, Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Demon Deacons travel down Tobacco Road to face in-state rival Duke in the regular season finale for both teams.
In the case that you missed the first half of the ballgame (or just need a refresher), here's waht you missed:
1st Quarter Highlights
After receiving the opening kickoff, Duke marched down the field quickly and methodically. Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah completed each of his three throws, and running back Nate Sheppard scampered for three first downs before setting up at Wake Forest's five-yard line.
It took just one play for Sheppard to find the paydirt, bouncing off a huddle of offensive linemen and finding the endzone for the Blue Devils' first score of the day. The score also represented Sheppard's eighth rushing touchdown this season, a Duke freshman rushing record.
Nate Sheppard 5-yard rush, Todd Pelino PAT good; Duke up 7-0, 10:40 remaining in 1Q
On Wake Forest's first drive of the day, it took a couple of Robby Ashford rushes and a 20-yard pass to running back Ty Clark III to set up the Demon Deacons on Duke's half of the field. The offense couldn't get much more going, though, as Ashford couldn't convert on a 3rd & 9, leading kicker Connor Calvert to knock in his first field goal of the day from 42 yards out.
Connor Calvert FG good; Duke up 7-3, 06:03 remaining in 1Q
Just before the end of the quarter, Mensah and Sheppard would lead another drive into Wake Forest territory, capitalizing on inopportune mistakes like that of a pass interference on Demon Deacons cornerback Karon Prunty.
With just seven seconds remaining in the quarter, Mensah was able to snap the ball, drop back into a Wake Forest blitz, and escape the defensive pressure, maintaining composure and racing to the endzone pylon for another score ahead of the quarter break.
Darian Mensah 4-yard rush, Todd Pelino PAT good; Duke up 14-3, 0:00 remaining in 1Q
2nd Quarter Highlights
Ashford would lead the Demon Deacons to their first touchdown score of the day on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was headlined by two 20+ yard gains via the air, including passes to Carlos Hernandez and Sawyer Racanelli- the latter of which caught a 22-yard touchdown pass to bring the Demon Deacons back within one score.
Sawyer Racanelli 22-yard TD from Robby Ashford, Connor Calvert PAT good; Duke up 14-10, 11:56 remaining in 2Q
After finally getting a stop on the defensive end, the Demon Deacons looked like everything was set up for another score, including a 19-yard gain by Chris Barnes. However, on an attempt at a backwards pass, the Demon Deacons coughed up the football and allowed for Duke's David Anderson to recover, giving the Blue Devils another chance at an offensive possession.
While the Blue Devils were unable to convert on that drive, the Demon Deacons continued to turn the ball over, this time allowing for a turnover on downs after Robby Ashford was stopped short of the line to gain twice.
Starting on the Wake Forest 34-yard line on their ensuing drive, the Blue Devils fed the ball to Sheppard, rushing the freshman three times before finding wideout Que'Sean Brown on third down to give the Blue Devils four chances at a score on their opponent's two-yard line.
It took just one play to punch the ball in, with Duke handing the ball off to running back Anderson Castle, who muscled in for the Blue Devils' third rushing touchdown of the day.
Anderson Castle 2-yard rush, Todd Pelino PAT good; Duke up 21-10, 01:39 remaining in 2Q
With under two minutes remaining, it became imperative for the Demon Deacons to move the ball through the air. After a few moderate gains and a 25-yard catch by Hernandez, the Demon Deacons set up inside the Duke red zone with time ticking down.
Ashford made the most of the time he had left. Receiver Karate Brenson broke the Blue Devils' coverage in the back of the end zone, and Ashford delivered a perfectly thrown ball to give the Demon Deacons their second touchdown of the night.
Karate Brenson 20-yard TD from Robby Ashford, Connor Calvert PAT good; Duke up 21-17, 0:29 remaining in 2Q
With under 30 seconds to work, Mensah pieced together a short but unsuccessful drive to end the half. The Demon Deacons will receive the ball to start the second half.
End 2nd quarter, Blue Devils lead 21-17
Team Stats
Wake Forest
Duke
First Downs
13
13
Third Down Efficiency
4-7
4-7
Fourth Down Efficiency
1-2
1-1
Total Yards
225
175
Passing Yards
172
130
Rushing Yards
53
45
Turnovers
1
0
Times Sacked (Yards)
0 (0 yds)
1 (8 yds)
Penalties (Yards)
4 (58 yds)
2 (15)
