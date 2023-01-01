Sam Hartman: Best moments at Wake Forest

With Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entering the transfer portal after five years in Winston-Salem, we took a look back at the best moments of his career.

Breaking the ACC touchdown pass record (Dec. 23, 2022 vs Missouri)

Days before Hartman announced he would enter the transfer portal, No. 10 went out on a high note in the Gasparilla Bowl against Missouri. In the 27-17 win, his first touchdown pass — a five-yarder to Taylor Morin — was TD No. 108, breaking Tajh Boyd’s ACC record.

Hartman went on to throw two more touchdowns, including the final dagger in the fourth quarter, to get the victory. Then, in what turned out to be his final act on a football field in a Wake Forest uniform, Hartman raised the MVP trophy.

Six touchdown game (Sept. 24, 2022 vs Clemson)

Though Wake Forest didn’t come out on top, the Deacs came oh-so-close to securing the premier win of the Dave Clawson era. And it proved to be one of the best performances of Hartman’s career.

He completed 20 of his 29 passes for 337 yards and six touchdowns, tying an ACC single-game record.

Against the No. 5 Tigers, the redshirt junior led the Deacs back from a 14-0 deficit with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks and a second from five yards out.

Then, the Deacs took the lead with a 28-yard bomb to Donavon Greene. Two touchdowns later, including another spectacular pass to Greene, Hartman had led the Deacs to overtime. A sixth TD pass — this time to A.T. Perry — proved to not be enough, as the Tigers prevailed in a heartbreaker for Wake Forest.

First touchdown pass in return from injury scare (Sept. 10, 2022 at Vanderbilt)

Just four weeks after it was announced Hartman would miss significant time with a blood clot injury, the captain returned well ahead of schedule for Wake Forest’s second game of the season.

After a slow start for the offense — they didn’t score in their first two drives — Hartman only needed one play to reach the end zone in the third. On a play action pass, he unleashed a bomb, connecting with Perry for a 68-yard score.

With one throw, Hartman announced his return, and the Deacs went on to cruise to a 45-25 victory.

Capturing the ACC Atlantic Crown (Nov. 27, 2021 at Boston College)

Coming off of a loss vs Clemson in Death Valley, Wake Forest still controlled their own destiny in the ACC Atlantic. Win, and they would secure their first ACC Championship appearance since 2006.

It wasn’t close. Behind a four-touchdown performance by Hartman — he passed for 236 yards and three TDs, adding another with his feet — the Deacs coasted to an easy 41-10 victory and punched their ticket to the ACC Championship in Charlotte.

Career 458 yard passing day (Oct. 23, 2021 at West Point)

In a 70-56 shootout that proved to be the highest-scoring of the 2021 CFB season, the Deacs prevailed over the Black Knights of Army with one of Hartman’s premier offensive performances. Completing 23 of his 29 passes, Hartman tossed for 458 yards — sixth in program history for a single game — and five touchdowns. To make an amazing game for Hartman even better, he added another score with his legs.

Hartman’s touchdown passes came from 75, 75, 54, 41 and two yards. Not bad.

Walk off touchdown pass in overtime (Oct. 9, 2021 at Syracuse)

Wake Forest found themselves fighting to the end to remain undefeated in the Carrier Dome against Syracuse. After trailing 14-3, Hartman led the Deacs back with a 46-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry. Later, in the midst of another comeback, Hartman connected with Perry for a 69-yard score to take the lead.

In overtime, Hartman’s best pass of the day again went to Perry. With his favorite receiver sneaking toward the sideline, Hartman hit him with a dart for the game-winner.

One of his best games of the year, Hartman finished with 330 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

First career win against Tulane (Aug. 30, 2018)

In his first-career game as a Demon Deacon, Hartman and Wake Forest traveled down to New Orleans and left Tulane with a thrilling victory. Midway through the second quarter, Hartman found Alex Bachman from 10 yards out for his first touchdown pass.

Then, trailing by four in the fourth quarter, Hartman embarked on a nine-play drive that ended with a second TD pass to Bachman. In overtime, Hartman and running back Cade Carney dissected the Tulane defense all the way to the end zone, giving the Deacs the win.

