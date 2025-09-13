Georgia Tech's Win vs. Clemson—and Soft Schedule—Make Yellow Jackets True CFP Threat
Saturday's victory over Clemson is the biggest win of Georgia Tech's Brent Key era to this point, but weirdly it was a loss that put the program on the radar as one to watch across college football. Last November, the Yellow Jackets took Georgia to the brink in an unforgettable eight-overtime game, falling 44–42 to the Dawgs in Athens.
Despite a losing effort in the game known as Clean Old Fashioned Hate, Key's Yellow Jackets looked the part of a contender at the end of the 2024 season. Georgia Tech finished just 7–6 (including a bowl game loss to Vanderbilt), but picked up an upset of Miami three weeks before the near-upset of Georgia, and faced a rough schedule, ultimately falling in road games to solid ACC programs at Louisville and Syracuse and a non-conference home game to national runner-up Notre Dame.
The 2025 schedule isn't nearly as daunting on paper, and with a win over Clemson, it isn't overly hasty for Yellow Jackets fans to start prognosticating on just how special this season can be—and whether the Ramblin' Wreck could make a run at the College Football Playoff. Georgia Tech doesn't draw Notre Dame in this year's rotation of ACC opponents for the Fighting Irish. It misses Miami and a rejuvenated Florida State. Virginia Tech looks very shaky and the Hokies head to Atlanta, as does a Syracuse team that has taken a major step back from its 10-win 2024 form. The toughest conference matchup left may be a late-season trip to Boston College, or perhaps NC State.
Georgia Tech's Remaining Schedule Is Very Manageable Until the Season Finale vs. Georgia
Here's a look at what the Yellow Jackets will contend with from here on out, along with their chances to win the game as of Saturday, according to ESPN's FPI matchup predictor. It is not a perfect metric by any stretch, but shows how Georgia Tech has a chance to be a solid favorite all the way until the season concludes with a rematch of last year's eight-overtime game with Georgia.
Date
Opponent
Score/GT % Win Prediction (FPI)
Aug. 29
at Colorado
27–20 W
Sept. 6
vs. Gardner-Webb
59–12 W
Sept. 13
vs. Clemson
24–21 W
Sept. 20
vs. Temple
87.6% chance to win (FPI)
Sept. 27
at Wake Forest
85.1%
Oct. 11
vs. Virginia Tech
77.4%
Oct. 18
at Duke
64.5%
Oct. 25
vs. Syracuse
79.3%
Nov. 1
at NC State
61.8%
Nov. 15
at Boston College
58.1%
Nov. 22
vs. Pitt
68.1%
Nov. 28
vs. Georgia
19.7%
The work is far from done for Tech. Even with an impressive start to the season, wins over Colorado and Clemson weren't dominant, and plenty of those ACC games down the stretch could become coin flips as things progress. The offense is dangerous, but extremely reliant on Haynes King, the Jackets' battering ram of a quarterback who has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons. The team won't look nearly the same if he's out of the lineup.
If they can keep King intact and execute the way they did late against Clemson, this is a tough out for anyone in the middle of the ACC pack—the teams that almost exclusively make up Georgia Tech's ACC schedule from here on out. At this point, it would be no surprise to see the Yellow Jackets playing in Charlotte in early December, and as we saw last year, even that end-of-season rivalry game against Georgia is far from a certain loss.
With a 3–0 start and a signature win under its belt, Georgia Tech absolutely controls its own destiny from here on out, and should be taken seriously as a threat to crash the playoff party. As we saw with teams like Arizona State and SMU coming out of nowhere to make the field a year ago, stranger things have happened with 12 teams in the mix.
