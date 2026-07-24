A Sneak Peak of the Technical Side Behind Wake Forest Football

At the ACC Kickoff event, Jake Dickert shared a lot of information about Wake's mindset entering the upcoming football season. While we learned a lot about the desired direction of the football team, we also learned about the schematics behind their play.

Whether it be the new-look offense behind transfer quarterback Gio Lopez or the defense with a lot of returning players, the mechanical parts of the team will be interesting to track throughout the season. We got a sneak peek of what it will look like for the opening game.

With the amount of turnover between players, Wake's game plan for how they want to operate could look completely different from last year. Regardless of the possible changes, it's clear that the players trust Jake Dickert's vision and will play however he sees fit.

What Did We Learn About the Offense?

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez throws pass in spring practice | Wake Forest Athletics

The transition for new quarterback Gio Lopez was quite smooth as Wake Forest's offensive coordinator, Rob Ezell, worked with Lopez at South Alabama. His comfort level with the offense has given him the chance to be more vocal and step into the role of being a leader despite being a new face in the building.

In addition, when asked if he'd rather run or throw, Lopez explained he'd rather throw. While this may not seem like a huge detail, switching from a quarterback who seeks to run when possible in Robby Ashford to a guy who's more comfortable throwing the ball in Lopez could help bring more versatility and freedom to the offense's play-calling.

Another important aspect of the offense mentioned by coach Dickert was the offensive line. He spoke highly about the depth at that position group, specifically Clinton Richard and George Steih. It will be interesting to see the lineup for the opening game, as the offensive line has always been a vital aspect of Dickert's teams.

What Did We Learn About the Defense?

The Wake Forest defense makes a stop during the game with Georgia Tech. | Evan Harris - Wake Forest On SI

The defense's connectivity will be a strong suit heading into the season. Defensive lineman Langston Hardy spoke highly of the unit and mentioned how they have many returning players, including all starters on the defensive line. He also spoke about the different looks and blitzes Coach Scottie Hazelton likes to give, keeping the offense guessing and giving Langston a lot of freedom.

Davaughn Patterson also spoke at the event. While he's listed as a defensive back, he made it known that his greatest strength is his versatility and ability to play different positions. That will certainly be displayed this season as he will be used to solve whatever defensive problem coach Dickert is facing on a game-by-game basis.

It's encouraging that this team has an identity early. They know what their strengths are and spoke confidently about their respective abilities. Despite the amount of turnaround from the portal, schematically, the Deacons know what will win them games.

What's Next for Wake Forest Football

Fall camp will begin for the Deacs in just a couple of weeks. Wake Forest opens the 2026 campaign on Thursday, September 3, when they host the Akron Zips at 7 pm ET at Allegacy Stadium.