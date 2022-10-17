Spotlight: Wake Forest QB Michael Kern

Third-string quarterback Michael Kern has thrown 13 passes in the same number of appearances during his four years at Wake Forest. However, he’s an integral part of the team and respected figure within the locker room. And beyond football, he’s made an impact on the community.

It all started in Orlando, Fl., where Kern was a multi-sport athlete. While basketball and track were fun, football was the game he wanted to focus on once high school came around. Kern, now 6’2”, was on the smaller side for the first half of high school — he didn’t hit his growth spurt, or start on varsity, until his junior year. Then, the college offers started coming.

READ: Week 8 ACC Football Power Rankings

The three-star prospect from Lake Nona High School first heard from Appalachian State on Apr. 21, 2018. Six days later, Temple added a second offer. Toledo came calling at the end of May, and Kern committed less than a month after.

As much excitement as there was for an opportunity to play D-1 football with the Rockets, Kern knew there was more out there. A month after he committed to Toledo, Kern reevaluated and decided Wake Forest was the right place for him.

“I just loved the coaches and the environment,” Kern said. “I loved the school when I came to visit. The level of play — playing in the ACC — it was all really cool [to me].”

After his commitment to Wake Forest, the stakes rose even higher for Kern. According to his profile on 247Sports, two names stand out — Auburn and Michigan State. Despite the interest from the Tigers and Spartans, Kern signed with the Deacs.

“I never really had a thought about decommitting from Wake,” Kern said. “I liked it too much. There wasn’t really much conversation about it. I was locked in and ready to roll at that point. I enrolled early in January.”

READ: Spotlight: Wake Forest Punter Ivan Mora

Despite not playing consistently for Wake Forest, there are no regrets. The experiences with his teammates, specifically in the quarterback room, have been fulfilling.

“I’ve loved it,” Kern said. “The culture is amazing. I love the guys. I love the coaches. [Football] has allowed me to pursue relationships along with my sport, which has been huge for me. It’s been an amazing four years.”

“I’ve loved playing with [the quarterbacks],” Kern continued. “Sam [Hartman] has been awesome, mentoring me, coaching me, spending time with me. Mitch [Griffis] has been an outstanding friend and teammate. [Offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero] is a genius. It’s such a good room — guys that work really hard, push each other, but at the same time love each other.”

When talking about the aforementioned Griffis, the redshirt freshman who beat Kern out for the starting role after Hartman’s injury, there wasn’t an ounce of resentment. Kern looked back on the competition with Griffis with pride and admiration.

“[Griffis is] a hard worker, a great guy,” Kern said. “Throughout the whole process, we loved each other. When the decision was made that Mitch was going to play, it was a great opportunity to say ‘I’m going to support you in every way I can.’ I was really excited for him, and he did an awesome job. We’re both super excited for Sam, now that he’s back.”

Kern isn’t allowing the results of this summer’s quarterback battle affect how he looks at next season’s, when Hartman presumably will depart for the NFL.

“I’m going to compete to the best of my ability and do everything I can,” Kern said. “However it plays out, I’ll have given everything I’ve got. I can leave the rest to the Lord.”

READ: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III shows out in first NFL start

That final sentence takes us to the part of Kern that many may not know. As a devoted follower of the Bible, Kern has found many avenues to express that as a member of the football team.

“We have been doing bible study at my house every Thursday since the spring of 2021,” Kern said. “We’re a part of Athletes in Action, a Christian ministry on campus. There have been a lot of guys coming around and pursuing a relationship with the Lord. It’s great that I’m doing that with the people I live life with every day. It’s beautiful.”

After college, Kern is unsure of what’s next, but his faith continues to guide him. He’s been interested in ministry, and his church at home offers a two-year residency to earn a seminary degree. Regardless of what lies ahead, Kern sees that as a good place to start.

There’s multitudes to Kern — the football player, the Communication major that students see in class and the faithful person who leads his teammates in Bible Study on Thursdays. Through it all, a smile plastered on his face. On the field and off, Kern is living life and loving it too.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content