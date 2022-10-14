Spotlight: Wake Forest Punter Ivan Mora

Wake Forest’s offense was about as efficient as can be in last week’s game over Army. The Deacs put up 45 points and 488 yards of offense in the 35-point victory, notching their fifth victory of the season in dominant fashion. All this offensive success meant that sophomore punter Ivan Mora didn’t see the field as much (1 punt for 34 yards) — but he didn’t mind.

“A lot of people ask me if I get frustrated if I don’t get a chance to punt,” Mora said. “Ultimately, if the offense is rolling and scoring touchdowns, I have no problem with that. I enjoy watching Sam [Hartman] throw touchdowns to everyone on the field. I just need to stay ready and help when they need me.”

READ: Wake Forest College Football Playoff Odds, Bowl Predictions

Mora had a stellar 2021 campaign, averaging just shy of 43.9 yards per punt. However, his season ended on a heartbreaking note as he was carted off the field with a leg injury during Wake Forest’s Gator Bowl victory over Rutgers. Mora was able to return to full strength over the offseason and was named to the Ray Guy Preseason Award watch list for this year, given to the nation’s best punter. He’s averaging 40 yards per punt so far in 2022.

“Ending the season last year with an injury was tough,” Mora said. “It was tough during the offseason when people were doing their workouts and activities I couldn’t be a part of. But the help of the trainers and rehabbing every day let me start the season. I’ve been having a really good time so far.”

Mora gives a thumbs up to his teammates as he is carted off the field in the 2021 Gator Bowl © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The rehab process is tedious and time consuming. It keeps a player out of the game, yes, but also from other team activities such as workouts, film sessions, practices, and other opportunities to bond with teammates.

“The games, obviously, are my favorite things,” Mora said. “But practice and workouts are when you spend the most time with the guys. Not being a part of stuff like that makes you realize how bad you miss things when you’ve been a part of something for so long.”

Several of Wake Forest’s games this year have come down to key plays made by the special teams unit.

READ: ESPN's FPI Predicts the Rest of Wake Forest's Season

“One thing coach Clawson always talks about is how important special teams are to the game,” Mora said. “It’s not just two phases, but all three phases of the game that are important. I think that’s what helps us be such a good team — we take all three units seriously. Everyone works, and we have to put in the work for everything to work out.”

One of the stars of the special teams unit so far has been redshirt freshman kicker Matthew “Matty Ice” Dennis. Dennis is 10/11 on field goals and a perfect 29/29 on PATs — impressive marks for a newcomer filling the shoes of all-time Demon Deacon leading scorer Nick Sciba.

“It just shows how much work he put in in the offseason,” Mora said. “He attacks every day. He has the right mindset going into practice. I think he’s done a great job stepping in.”

READ: The Emergence of WR Jahmal Banks

Though the Deacs have been solid in special teams so far, there’s always room for growth. With big games against No. 15 NC State and No. 18 Syracuse on the horizon, Wake Forest will have to continue to execute at a high level in all three phases of the game.

“With our punt team and our kickoff team, whatever our end point is, that number can always grow,” Mora said. “When there are close games on Saturdays, sometimes it comes down to who plays better on special teams. That’s why everybody needs to take it seriously.”

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content