Skip to main content
Texas lands Wake Forest transfer DB Gavin Holmes

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Texas lands Wake Forest transfer DB Gavin Holmes

The defensive back was heavily sought after in the transfer portal
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Back on Dec. 1, Wake Forest sophomore cornerback Gavin Holmes elected to enter the transfer portal. Today, he announced his decision to commit to the University of Texas after an official visit to Austin last weekend.

Holmes has proven to be a hot commodity in the transfer portal, totaling nearly 20 offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Washington, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas, among others.

Holmes’ production over the last two seasons vaulted his rating to a four-star transfer (.9100) and he now becomes a valued member of the Longhorns’ 2023 class. After receiving only eight division one offers as a high school recruit, Holmes garnered national attention as a potential transfer.

READ: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri: Line, Preview and Predictions

Recommended Articles

After the departures of D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook to the NFL draft, Holmes is in line to start at cornerback for the Longhorns in 2023. No. 21 Texas went 8-4 this season, and they will are taking on No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

Redshirt freshman DaShawn Jones will be next in line to replace the production at of Holmes at cornerback for Wake Forest. Click here to see the situation that the roster currently is in for next season.

READ: "Let's not pretend there's rules": Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on the transfer portal

In his three seasons at Wake Forest, Holmes played in 24 total games and started at cornerback for the Deacs through the majority of the 2022 season. Holmes logged 46 tackles (36 solo), 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions in his career.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_19470150
Football

Texas lands Wake Forest transfer DB Gavin Holmes

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_17270050
Basketball

North Carolina vs Michigan: ACC Pick of the Day

By Chase Pomroy
DSC_9026
Basketball

Takeaways from Wake Forest's 81-70 win over Duke

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19324838
Football

Coaching Matchup: Wake Forest's Dave Clawson vs Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz

By Ben Remis
USATSI_19422959
Football

Wake Forest Football vs Missouri: Line, Preview and Predictions

By Ben Conroy, Essex Thayer, Sam Rausch, Ben Remis and Eliot Leadem
USATSI_19501932
Football

Wake Forest vs Missouri Preview: Opt-outs, Stats, Key Players and Season Overviews

By Sam Rausch
USATSI_19660534
Basketball

Wake Forest downs No. 14 Duke behind balanced team effort

By Ben Conroy
FkddhGgUUAAOcMK
Basketball

Key Stats from Wake Forest's 81-70 win over No. 14 Duke

By Essex Thayer
FkddZ29VsAA8qnu
Basketball

Wake Forest Basketball upsets Duke 81-70

By Essex Thayer