Texas lands Wake Forest transfer DB Gavin Holmes

Back on Dec. 1, Wake Forest sophomore cornerback Gavin Holmes elected to enter the transfer portal. Today, he announced his decision to commit to the University of Texas after an official visit to Austin last weekend.

Holmes has proven to be a hot commodity in the transfer portal, totaling nearly 20 offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Washington, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas, among others.

Holmes’ production over the last two seasons vaulted his rating to a four-star transfer (.9100) and he now becomes a valued member of the Longhorns’ 2023 class. After receiving only eight division one offers as a high school recruit, Holmes garnered national attention as a potential transfer.

READ: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri: Line, Preview and Predictions

After the departures of D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook to the NFL draft, Holmes is in line to start at cornerback for the Longhorns in 2023. No. 21 Texas went 8-4 this season, and they will are taking on No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

Redshirt freshman DaShawn Jones will be next in line to replace the production at of Holmes at cornerback for Wake Forest. Click here to see the situation that the roster currently is in for next season.

READ: "Let's not pretend there's rules": Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on the transfer portal

In his three seasons at Wake Forest, Holmes played in 24 total games and started at cornerback for the Deacs through the majority of the 2022 season. Holmes logged 46 tackles (36 solo), 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions in his career.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content