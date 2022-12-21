Wake Forest Football vs Missouri: Line, Preview and Predictions

The Deacs are set to close out their 2022 football season with an SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Wake Forest enters the game 7-5, while the Tigers sit at an even 6-6. Check out our staff's predictions for the outcome along with other important gameday information below.

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (7-5) vs Missouri (6-6)

Location: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Fl

Kickoff: 6:30pm ET

Weather: 57 degrees and sunny

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WATCH HERE

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-115), Missouri (-105)

Spread: Wake Forest -1 (-110), Missouri +1 (-110)

Over/Under: 59

Why Wake Forest can cover:

Vegas has this game as a toss-up. Both teams have had signature wins and difficult losses, but the X-factor here could be that Wake’s roster is just a little more intact than Missouri’s heading into this game. Aside from RB Christian Turner, all of Wake’s offensive starters should be ready to suit up. For Mizzou, star wideout Dominic Lovett (56 catches, 846 yards, three TDs) has entered the transfer portal and won’t play, and the Tigers will also be missing some key pieces on the defensive line. If Wake’s offense can perform at the level they did for much of the season and keep a lid on the Mizzou offense, the Deacs could come away with the win.

Why Missouri can cover:



Dual-threat quarterback Brady Cook provides a unique challenge for the Wake Forest defense. Cook threw for over 2,500 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while tacking on another five scores on the ground. Brad Lambert’s defense has struggled all year against dual-threat QBs — D.J. Uiagalelei and Drake Maye both torched the Deacs. Also, this Missouri team has a premier defense that allows just over 25 points per game and went toe-to-toe with top-ranked Georgia. If the Tigers continue to play defense at a high level and Cook has a strong outing, Mizzou could claim the Gasparilla Bowl crown.

Essex Thayer:

The Pick: Wake Forest -1

Bowl games are incredibly hard to pick, and the fact that the line is so close on this one tells you truly how much of a toss up it is. So, in a game with slim margins, Wake Forest gets the edge because of their roster retention. Wake Forest has only had two starting players opt out of the game, and both are in spots where experiences others can step up. RB Christian Turner will be replaced by Quinton Cooley, and Kendron Wayman will fill in nicely for DE Jacorey Johns. With a nearly 100% offense, and a defense with key players returning from injury, Wake Forest will have enough veteran leadership to push them over the finish line.

Wake Forest 41, Missouri 34

Ben Conroy:

The Pick: Wake Forest -1

From an objective standpoint, this one is truly anyone’s guess. When we spoke with Jack Soble, a Missouri writer, about this game, he told us that the vaunted Mizzou defense struggles when facing off against elite slot receivers. I think Wake has two of the best in the ACC in Taylor Morin and Ke’Shawn Williams. Ultimately, I think Wake’s receivers will be the key in this one as they’ve been for most of the season. This is especially key with a weakened rushing attack from Christian Turner sitting out. QB Brady Cook will perform well for Mizzou, but the absence of star wideout Dominic Lovett will be too much to overcome. Though I think it’ll be close, I’m taking the Wake wideouts to deliver one more time. I’ve got Wake Forest in a one-score victory.

Wake Forest 34, Missouri 28

Sam Rausch:

The Pick: Wake -1

Missouri has momentum in its favor, having won its last two games to clinch a bowl bid, while the Deacs slid to a 1-4 a finish in their final five games. However, I expect the better team to win on Friday, and I think the Wake Forest offense will be too much for the Tigers to handle, especially with their top two edge rushers opting to prepare for the draft. Plus, fifth-year QB Sam Hartman will suit up in the black and gold for one last time and it’s only fitting that he would cap off his lengthy career at Wake Forest with a win. I’m taking Wake to earn the trophy by more than one score and finish their season with an 8-5 record.

Wake Forest 42, Missouri 28

Ben Remis:

The Pick: Wake Forest -1

There’s three reasons why I am confident in this pick. First, Mizzou is 1-4 against FBS teams with a winning record this season. Wake Forest, on the other hand, is 3-5. Second, the Tigers are 2-4 in games decided by ten points or less this season (including an embarrassing overtime defeat at Auburn), while the Demon Deacons are 3-3. And last, Missouri is 0-3 in bowl games the last seven years, while Wake Forest is 4-2. To summarize: Wake Forest has been more successful and played against stronger competition more often than Mizzou this year. The Demon Deacons are slightly better in close games, and they have more experience and success in postseason play. I believe Sam Hartman ends his historic career with a victory, as Dave Clawson’s team takes care of business in Tampa.

Wake Forest 38, Missouri 27

Eliot Leadem:

The Pick: Wake Forest -1

It’s hard to predict much here, given bowl game opt-outs, a first ever matchup between the teams and opposite season trends. While Wake started the season strong, Missouri found bowl eligibility in late-season wins over South Carolina and Arkansas. I don’t see a low-scoring scenario here — expect Sam Hartman to put up major statistics in his last game as a Demon Deacon. Running backs Justice Ellison and Quinton Cooley will also be essential against a depleted Missouri defensive line. While dual-threat QB Brady Cook will be difficult to contain, his ability to compete in a shootout is questionable. An oftentimes suspect Wake Forest secondary may facilitate the Tigers’ passing game, though, and I expect it to go down to the wire.

Wake Forest 35, Missouri 30

