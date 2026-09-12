Three Questions to be Answered Against Purdue

Will Gio Lopez Prove Himself as a Successful ACC Quarterback?

As Wake Forest heads to Indiana, Gio Lopez knows he still has something to prove. The Demon Deacons’ quarterback showcased his talent in a lopsided 38-16 victory against Akron in Week 1. Gio Lopez finished the game 21-of-32 passing for 350 yards and three touchdown passes, completing 65.6% of his throws without committing a turnover. He also added 39 rushing yards, showing that he can contribute with his legs when needed.

Lopez quickly connected with his receivers, especially standout Carlos Hernandez. The wide receiver caught five passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, including a 78-yard touchdown that helped give Wake Forest a commanding 28-0 lead.

Antonio Meeks also provided a big-play threat with 93 receiving yards and a 72-yard touchdown, while Kam Shanks added 55 yards and a touchdown. With multiple receivers capable of making explosive plays, Lopez has the weapons around him to make the Deacons' offense difficult to defend.

While those numbers are encouraging, the bigger question is whether Lopez can replicate that success against Power 4 competition. His performance against Akron was especially encouraging because he produced 313 passing yards and all three of his touchdowns in the first half. Wake Forest also finished with 203 rushing yards, giving Lopez a balanced offense that does not have to rely entirely on his arm.

For Lopez to lead a successful offense, he will need to show composure and leadership, especially under pressure. He must stay calm, make smart decisions, and avoid costly mistakes as defenses grow more aggressive.

If Lopez can keep the offense on schedule while continuing to make big plays downfield, Wake Forest could develop into a difficult offense for opposing teams to stop. His performance against Akron was an excellent first step, but upcoming games against stronger ACC and Power 4 opponents will better test whether Lopez can establish himself as a successful quarterback at Wake Forest.

Can the Deacons Cut Down on Penalties?

Block by offensive lineman Jack Hines (78) against the Akron Zips during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area Wake Forest will need to clean up is its penalties. The Demon Deacons were flagged 11 times for 115 yards in Week 1, occasionally putting themselves behind the chains and wiping away positive plays. Seven of those penalties came on the offensive side of the ball, creating unnecessary obstacles for an offense that otherwise moved the ball effectively. False starts were particularly noticeable, as pre-snap mistakes repeatedly put Wake Forest in unfavorable situations.

The Demon Deacons overcame those mistakes against Akron, scoring 38 points and building a comfortable lead. However, that margin for error will shrink against Power 4 competition. Stronger opponents are more likely to capitalize on extended drives and poor field position.

If Wake Forest wants to continue its success, the Deacons will need to play with greater discipline, limit pre-snap penalties, and avoid giving opponents extra opportunities. Cleaning up the mistakes on Saturday could be just as important as making big plays.

Can Wake Forest’s defense Slow Down Purdue’s Offense?

Fire from Firenze 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IB7JIHw9k5 — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) September 8, 2026

Wake Forest’s defense will have a much bigger challenge in Week 2 when it takes on Purdue. The Demon Deacons opened the season against Akron and gave up 305 total yards. Akron finished with 156 passing yards and 149 rushing yards, showing that Wake Forest will need to improve against the run while continuing to defend the pass effectively.

In Purdue’s season opener against Indiana State, the Boilermakers recorded 523 total yards. Quarterback Ryan Browne had an impressive performance, completing 23 of 29 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. Purdue also had success running the football, with Fame Ijeboi gaining 87 yards and scoring a touchdown on just 11 carries.

Wake Forest did show promising signs defensively against Akron. The Demon Deacons recorded seven tackles for loss and two sacks, demonstrating that they can create pressure in the backfield. Vincent Firenze and Frank Cusano each finished with nine tackles, while Firenze also recorded a tackle for loss and forced a fumble.

Wake Forest will need to prevent explosive plays, force Purdue into difficult third-down situations, and capitalize on opportunities to create turnovers. If the Demon Deacons can pressure Ryan Browne while limiting Fame Ijeboi and Purdue’s ground game, they should have a good opportunity to slow down the Boilermakers’ offense. However, if Purdue consistently finds success both passing and running the ball, Wake Forest’s defense could face a challenging game.