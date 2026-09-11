College Football Tour Visits Purdue and Ross-Ade Stadium

Editor's Note: Are you headed to West Lafayette this weekend for Wake's game against the Purdue Boilermakers? Here's what to expect from a game day experience at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium. Andrew Bauhs of College Football Tour is a college football superfan. He is on a journey to attend a game at all 136 FBS stadiums. He wants to have an immersive experience so he can tell the stories of the traditions, rivalries, mascots, bands, and fans that make each venue unique. He has experienced 128 of the 138.

Mix together typical American homes, welcoming folks, well-appointed lawns, tree-lined streets, a dash of cornfield, and a sprinkle of charm, and you have West Lafayette, Indiana. Add Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue's iconic football landmark, and the picture is complete. The stadium fits beautifully with the red-brick architecture that defines the campus, while visitors quickly discover the town's unmistakable Midwestern appeal, often accompanied by a hearty local greeting: "Boiler Up!"

If you find yourself on Chauncey Hill early on a gameday, don't expect coffee to be the drink of choice. This area serves as one of the main drags near campus, and at the crack of dawn, Purdue students and football fans gather in Halloween-style costumes for an early pregame bar crawl. Known as the "Breakfast Club," the tradition dates to the 1980s and remains one of Purdue's most distinctive gameday rituals.

Purdue's Breakfast Club | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

As kickoff approaches, fans are surrounded by a flurry of activity—from the antics of Purdue Pete to the World’s Largest Drum and the unmistakable whistle of the Boilermaker Special. The All-American Marching Band adds to the spectacle with its powerful performances and thunderous drumbeat. The band is also renowned for its historic formations, including the iconic "Block P," a tradition that dates to 1907.

The World's Largest Drum at Purdue | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Many assume Purdue Pete is Purdue's official mascot. While he is an essential part of the gameday atmosphere, the official mascot is actually the Boilermaker Special—a black-and-gold locomotive that leads the team onto the field sounding its booming train horn. Representing Purdue's engineering and railway heritage, this one-of-a-kind mascot is a source of tremendous Boilermaker pride.

The Boilermaker Special at Purdue | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Ross-Ade Stadium opened in 1924, and despite numerous renovations over the years, it has retained much of its historic character. Today, the gameday experience begins well before fans take their seats, with traditions such as the team walk, Boilermaker Crossing and the All-American Marching Band's pregame performance adding to the excitement around campus.

Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana | Andrew Bauhs - College Football Tour

Once inside, the sights and sounds take over. The band, the drum, the locomotive, the crowd and the roar of Ross-Ade combine to create an atmosphere that is perfectly Purdue. It's a place where tradition and pageantry come together, where the past remains very much alive, and where a football Saturday feels like much more than a game. The combined experience makes gameday in West Lafayette worth many return trips. Boiler Up!

Fans cheer during the NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Wisconsin Badgers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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