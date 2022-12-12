Skip to main content

Three-star linebacker Aiden Hall commits to Wake Forest

The Pleasant Grove, SC product decommitted from Georgia Southern yesterday

Just hours after decommitting from Georgia Southern, linebacker Aiden Hall announced his commitment to the Demon Deacons and Brad Lambert's defense.

Hall, with a rating of 87, is a high three-star recruit per 247Sports. He committed to the Eagles back in October over offers from App State, Army, Navy, Georgia State and Fordham. He received an additional offer from Memphis after his commitment to Georgia Southern.

This is Wake Forest's first linebacker commit for the class of 2023, and will fill the scholarship spot of departing super senior Ryan Smenda Jr.

This is the 19th commit for head coach Dave Clawson's incoming class, per 247Sports, and the 17th three star. Before Hall's flip, the Deacs' class was ranked No. 41 in the country, a large step up from the No. 72 spot in 2022.

Fba909-aQAMt-Lg
