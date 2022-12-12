Wake Forest Football: Update on departing transfer offers

As of the posting of this article, nine Demon Deacons have entered the transfer portal, six of whom held spots on the team’s weekly depth chart.

Read below to see who’s getting offers, and from where.

Click here for our transfer portal tracker.

DB Gavin Holmes (Entered Dec. 1)

In 11 games this season, Holmes notched 23 tackles and nine pass break ups. According to Pro Football Focus, the sophomore was the third-best Demon Deacon corner in pass coverage with a 67.7 score. Holmes allowed 20 receptions and three touchdowns on 43 targets. Holmes has two remaining years of eligibility.

Offers: Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Old Dominion, West Virginia, Baylor, Washington, Ole Miss, Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Houston, Tulane, Virginia Tech, Arkansas

Of all the players in the transfer portal for Wake Forest, Holmes has by far been the most sought after. There are several great opportunities here, but the key, as with most players, is playing time. With two years remaining, Holmes will certainly be looking for a school that has some pop for draft purposes, but getting on the field is the most important piece of the puzzle.

Based on a deep dive into potential cornerback departures from every school that’s offered, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Houston seem like the best options for playing time. But, Washington and Texas are both in places where they could lose their top CB. This one is hard to predict. Holmes has lots of options, and one school will likely break through soon. For now, I’ll go with a big name that has an opportunity for playing time.

Prediction today: Ole Miss

RB Christian Turner (Dec. 5)

Turner was listed as a co-starter at halfback with Justice Ellison this year, finishing the regular season with 516 yards and seven TDs on 128 carries (4.0 ypc). He totaled 1,022 rushing yards and 12 TDs in his two seasons as a Demon Deacon. He entered the portal with one remaining year of eligibility.

Offers: Indiana, Mississippi State

Turner should garner considerable interest in the transfer portal, but as another player who will participate in the Gasparilla Bowl, the majority of that could come after Dec. 23.

Two running backs have hit the portal for Indiana, but both were walk-ons and didn’t provide much production. Their top two backs, Shaun Shivers (592 yards, 6 TDs) and Josh Henderson (398 yards, 4 TDs), are likely to depart. Shivers is a super senior, while Henderson appears to have one year remaining of eligibility for a fifth year. Rising sophomore Jaylin Lucas (271 yards, 2 TDs) could take a step forward, but Turner would fill a big hole for the Hoosiers should they lose the production of their starting duo.

Rising senior Jo’quavious Marks (532 yards, 9 TDs) should be back with Mississippi State for another year, but No. 2 back Dillon Johnson entered the transfer portal with an emphatic message to the coaching staff, and has received multiple big offers. Turner would likely settle into a 1A, 1B role similar to what he had at Wake Forest.

Prediction today: Indiana

READ: Week 5 ACC Basketball Power Rankings

QB Brett Griffis (Nov. 28)

The fourth-string quarterback this season, Griffis will leave Wake Forest after one year in Winston-Salem. The younger brother of Mitch Griffis, who started in place of Sam Hartman against VMI, Griffis did not see any action this season. Regardless, he has been hailed by the football staff as one of the most valuable members of the scout team, and one of the best scout quarterbacks the program has seen. He has four remaining years of eligibility.

Offers: Colorado, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, James Madison, Kent State

On the surface, Colorado looks like a very tempting offer, but new coach Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur will probably start there for the next two seasons. Old Dominion QB Hayden Wolff also appears to have two remaining years of eligibility. Kent State just lost their head coach. With James Madison starter Todd Centeio departing, the Dukes could be a great opportunity to fight for a starting job. They have also had great success in their first season in the FBS.

Prediction today: James Madison

RB Quinton Cooley (Dec. 6)

As the tertiary running back for Wake Forest, the sophomore rushed 47 times for 215 yards this season (4.6 ypc), while reaching the end zone three times. He scampered for a career-high 57 yards against Vanderbilt in September. Cooley entered the portal with two remaining years of eligibility.

Offers: None reported

In his transfer announcement, Cooley said he would play in Wake Forest’s Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Missouri. With his bruising build and ability to barrel through the line of scrimmage, offers should likely start rolling in after the bowl. But, this could be a spot where Cooley removes himself from the portal. A No. 2 role next to Justice Ellison is there for the taking.

Prediction today: Returns to Wake Forest

DB J.J. Roberts (Dec. 3)

After playing in all 14 games last season, registering an interception, Roberts notched 20 tackles and six pass breakups. He allowed 21 receptions and four touchdowns on 33 targets for a 55.6 Pro Football Focus grade. Roberts entered the transfer portal with two remaining years of eligibility.

Offers: App State, Southern University, Old Dominion, Georgia State, Marshall, Charlotte, Memphis, Georgia Southern

Roberts has a lot of good opportunities on the table to choose from. App State is losing two of their top cornerbacks to graduation, as is Old Dominion. In a search for more playing time, Roberts could make a move to either of these teams in the Sun Belt.

Prediction today: Old Dominion

WR Jackson Hensley (Nov. 28)

A former preferred walk-on, Hensley broke through this season as a member of the second team at wide receiver. He saw action in four games in 2021, registering a career-high 20 snaps against Duke, and fielding a punt vs Norfolk State. This season, Hensley played in all 12 games, mainly on special teams, but grabbed his first collegiate reception for 15 yards in the team’s loss to Louisville.

Offers: None reported

Though no offers have come through yet for Hensley, he is by far the most likely walk-on to garner attention from other programs in the FBS. If nothing materializes, he’s a player Wake Forest would certainly like to keep for the future.

Prediction today: G5 FBS school

READ: Brooklyn Nets Rookie Alondes Williams makes NBA debut

OT Thomas Grippo (Nov. 30)

Grippo was not listed on this season’s two-deep depth chart, but was expected to make a push for playing time next year. After not playing in 2020, Grippo saw the field in four games in 2021, including 20 special-teams snaps against Duke. This year, Grippo also played in four games. He will have three remaining years of eligibility.

Offers: Lafayette, Murray State

Both of these schools are solid FCS programs — Grippo could face Louisville again next year if he were to go to Murray State. There’s a good chance some more offers come in as the portal continues into January, but for now, Lafayette gets the nod as a school just an hour from Grippo’s hometown.

Prediction today: Lafayette

WR Dez Williams (Nov. 30)

After making his career debut against Norfolk State last season, registering one catch, Williams did not play in any games this year. Williams entered the portal with three remaining years of eligibility.

Offers: None reported

Williams will probably see some offers in the new year. If not for the stacked wide receiver room, he could be a candidate to return to Winston-Salem. But, in search of playing time, he is likely to leave for a smaller program.

Prediction today: FCS or G5 team

WR Xavier Simpson (Nov. 30)

Simpson made his career debut last season against Old Dominion, playing four snaps. He has not seen game action for Wake Forest since then. He has three remaining years of eligibility.

Offers: None reported

Simpson is in a similar boat with Williams. In search of more time on the field, he will likely leave for a smaller program.

Prediction today: FCS or G5 team

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content