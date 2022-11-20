Three Stars from Wake Forest's 45-35 win over Syracuse

Wake Forest ended the home portion of the season with a win at home on Senior Night.

Read below to see who led the team to victory.

Sam Hartman

Hartman’s final game at Truist Field was one to remember. Completing a season-high 69.8% of his passes, Hartman threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

Hartman was perhaps most impactful at the end of the first half, a time where Wake Forest struggled during the three-game losing streak. Trailing 21-10 with under seven minutes until half, Hartman connected with A.T. Perry for a 29-yard score to cut the deficit to four. On the following drive, with 2:25 left in the first half, Hartman and the Wake offense drove 80 yards down the field to take the lead on another Perry score.

READ: Five Takeaways from Wake Forest's 45-35 win over Syracuse

Hartman had great success when hitting slot receivers Saturday. Netting a total of 12 completions, six to Taylor Morin and six to Ke’Shawn Williams, the Wake Forest offense consistently moved the chains with receptions over the middle. Hartman also found Williams for a 17-yard score early in the third, his first touchdown of the season.

Hartman’s final home outing capped off a remarkable career at Wake Forest, and he took time to recount the little things that mean so much to him in Winston-Salem.

“I’m grateful for everybody, every security guard, custodian, the person that holds the door when we walk in, the nice lady who gives us fist bumps every single time,” said quarterback Sam Hartman. “Anyone who's ever helped me in this five-year stretch, I’ll never forget.”

A.T. Perry

It’s hard to believe that we have seen the last of the Hartman to Perry connection at Truist Field. However, it is only right they went out in dominant fashion. Hartman connected with Perry 10 different times for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

Recording three first-half scores, Perry’s effort gave Wake Forest a 24-21 lead at halftime. Those scores tied his career-high in touchdowns that was previously set in last year’s overtime win against the Orange.

Notching 62 catches for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns thus far, Perry has delivered yet another solid season.

READ: Wake Forest ends losing streak with 45-35 Senior Night victory over Syracuse

“Being consistent, making plays. I'm doing it for the team, to be legendary. Build a legacy.”

Perry’s three-touchdown day allowed him to take the No. 1 spot in yet another Wake Forest program record. Already holding the single-season touchdown record (15), Perry now holds the program record in career receiving touchdowns (27).

Brendon Harris

The biggest play of the game came on a 36-yard pick-six from Brendon Harris early in the fourth. Harris’ touchdown gave Wake Forest a comfortable 24-point lead with under 13 minutes left to play.

Despite his fifth-year junior status, this was Harris’ first interception as a college football player.

Having gone six weeks without a defensive turnover, Harris’ interception offered a breath of fresh air.

READ: Key Stats from Wake Forest's 45-35 win over Syracuse

“Thank god,” Head coach Dave Clawson said. “We finally won the turnover battle.”

Honorable Mention: Zach Murphy

After Ivan Mora left the game with an injury, redshirt senior Zach Murphy took over punting duties.

In his final home game, he punted four times for 157 yards (39.3 AVG) to help earn the win for Wake Forest.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content