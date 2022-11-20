Wake Forest ends losing streak with 45-35 Senior Night victory over Syracuse

In his final home game at Truist Field, fifth-year junior Sam Hartman led his team to a 45-35 victory over Syracuse. Unlike the previous three games of Wake Forest’s losing streak, Hartman’s performance came without a glaring mistake — he completed 30 of his 43 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

The touchdowns bring Hartman within three of tying Tajh Boyd’s career record in the ACC. But after the game, he wasn’t reflecting on that. In fact, Hartman wasn’t thinking much about the win at all. Instead, the team captain got emotional when reflecting on those at Truist Field he will no longer see on a weekly basis.

“When I was driving in on the bus,” Hartman said, then pausing to collect himself. “If I start tearing up, whatever. I’m grateful for everybody, every security guard, custodian, the person that holds the door when we walk in, the nice lady who gives us fist bumps every single time. Anyone who's ever helped me in this five year stretch, I’ll never forget.”

To head coach Dave Clawson, this reaction doesn’t come as a surprise. His journey over the past five years, especially the trials and tribulations of this season, have made him what he is today.

“All his ups and downs have really made him appreciate everybody that goes into this,” Clawson said. “He's extremely gracious and has become very humble. The whole thing he went through in August, those setbacks often give you a different perspective.”

A theme for Wake Forest over the losing streak — starting slow — plagued the team again on Saturday, allowing Syracuse to jump out to a 21-10 lead. The biggest difference, though, was the offense played well without scoring a touchdown.

Despite not reaching the end zone until the third series of the game, Wake Forest’s first two drives went for 14 and eight plays respectively. The team got the ball moving, which gave them confidence as both sides settled in.

“We started slow,” Hartman said. “[But] we fought. Nobody hung their heads. We’ve got an older group.”

Once Wake Forest did score, they didn’t stop. Over their final four drives of the half, the Deacs reached the end zone three times. And on the drive that failed, the Deacs lost possession on a fourth down at the Syracuse five-yard line.

The final possession of the first half was perhaps the biggest for Wake Forest in the entire game. The team had struggled putting points on the scoreboard before halftime, one of the most critical points of a game. But, on Saturday, the Deacs put that cold streak to bed, marching 80 yards down the field over 11 plays to take the lead.

The score, a beautiful ball to the front corner of the end zone, was caught by a turning A.T. Perry at just the right moment. The third touchdown of the night for Wake Forest just so happened to be Perry’s third as well, which passed him over Ricky Proehl for most TD receptions in Wake Forest history.

That feat, along with his 10 receptions for 119 yards, encapsulates the motto he has lived by this season. In 2021, the motto was “Be great.” This year, Perry took it one step further — “Be legendary.”

“That took me throughout the whole season, having that mindset every day,” Perry said. “Being consistent, making plays. I'm doing it for the team, to be legendary. Build a legacy.”

In the second half, Wake Forest put Syracuse away with two-straight touchdowns on offense. The third, a pick-six from Vanderbilt transfer Brendan Harris just seconds after the Deacs’ previous score, was most impactful. The interception was the first for the team in ACC play all season and gave the Deacs a 45-21 lead.

“We were [at] six weeks without a turnover,” linebacker Ryan Smenda said. “That was awesome to see. We finally got one. That was electric for the defense.”

Despite the mostly comfortable victory, Clawson still sees room for improvement. even from the important statistical battles they won. Penalties and turnovers went the Deacs’ way, but mistakes were still made.

“Thank god,” Clawson said of outperforming Syracuse in those two stats. “We finally won the turnover battle. [But] look at the penalties. It just seems like our penalties this year have been so costly. Even tonight, we were trying to run the clock out and we [had a] false start. If we don't false start, [it] never becomes a 10-point game. When you're doing that with older players, it's maddening.”

While the emotions of Senior Night, and the win that came with it, are coursing through the team, there is still football left to be played. Next week, Wake Forest will travel to Durham to play in-state rival Duke. Then, the Deacs will make their seventh-straight bowl appearance.

“It's the last home game, and that means a lot,” Clawson said. “But we're still going to be together. We've got a really tough football game next week against one of the most improved teams in the country.”

