Wake Forest Blitzes Akron in Season Opener

Opening Nght went about as well as you could hope for the Demon Deacons. They won the toss, marched down to score the first touchdown, and never relinquished the lead. After a 28-point first half, the Deacs continued to put the pressure on in the second half to win decisively.

Contributions came from up and down the lineup. Let's break down some of the defining factors in this game that led to the decisive victory.

Big Play Offense

One thing that really helps take pressure off an offense is when they can generate big plays to build momentum. Wake certainly did that tonight. The first touchdown was thanks to a 27-yard pass and catch from Gio Lopez to Cam Shanks right down the middle of the field.

They just kept coming after this. Antonio Meeks' 72-yard reception from Wake territory gave Wake their second touchdown. As if that could not be topped, Carlos Hernandez caught a ball out wide and ran it 78 yards for the third Deacon touchdown of the first half.

In the second half, the ground game started to show. Ty Clark's 57-yard run set up more points. The ability to generate so many big plays right at the beginning of the season was certainly promising. The consistency was also there, as Wake did not punt once in the first half, and Gio Lopez was able to lead the team up the field.

Sep 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert on the sideline against the Akron Zips during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lockdown Defense

We talked a lot in the offseason if the defense could replicate its dominance from a season ago. They certainly passed their first test against the Zips. A big forced fumble that was recovered by Rushuan Tongue set up a score.

The biggest strength was probably the ability of the defense to bend but not break. Even when Akron strung some good plays together, Wake battled back and got stops in timely moments. A fourth-and-one stand in the second half on a short rush was key in keeping momentum, along with other big stops.

Akron scored two touchdowns late in the game when the starters had been pulled.

Final Player Stats

Standout Player Performances Gio Lopez 21-32, 350 yds, 3 TDs Carlos Hernandez 5 receptions, 165 yards Ty Clark 7 carries, 105 yards Vinny Firenze 9 tackles, 6 solo, 1 TFL

Final Team Stats

Team Stats Wake Forest Akron Total Yards 559 305 Passing Yards 356 156 Rushing Yards 203 149 Tackles for Loss 7 3 Sacks 2 0 Turnovers 0 1

Finishing with 559 yards of total offense is certainly a good night. The balance of yards through the air and on the ground is also a nice plus. For Wake to continue to have success as competition ramps up, they will need to continue to have this balance offensively.

Coach Dickert's Thoughts

Despite the rather comfortable margin, after the game, Coach Dickert was not fully satisfied with the performance. He said, "Success can be an illusion," when referring to the outcome, and made it clear that this team still has more work to do to grow into its best version. We'll see if they can make the necessary adjustments to be successful next weekend against Purdue.