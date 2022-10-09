Wake Forest Cruises to Victory Over Army

Click to read our game summary and five key stats from Saturday night's action.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - After giving up 56 points to Army a year ago, the Wake Forest defense answered the bell this time around. In a 45-10 drubbing of the Black Knights, Brad Lambert’s unit took care of business, forcing four turnovers and allowing the offense to cruise control the team to victory.

“Anytime you beat Army and defend that offense, that’s a really good win,” Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson said after the game. “Brad and the defensive staff put together a great plan, but you have to credit the players for embracing the plan and executing it. When you play Army, if you don't embrace it, it’s going to be a long day. And I thought we did.”

Along with the turnovers, there were several areas where the defense showed noticeable improvement from the 2021 contest against the Black Knights.

“We were more multiple, we blitzed a little more,” Clawson added. “We got off the blocks better up front. There were more hits in the backfield, more surge from our defensive line. We tackled better.”

Headlining the defense’s performance was linebacker Dylan Hazen, a redshirt freshman making his first career start. Hazen did a little bit of everything, chipping in 12 tackles, half a sack and a key interception that kept Army off the scoreboard heading into halftime.

“He had a really good game,” junior captain LB Chase Jones said. “For his first start, that was unbelievable. He didn’t blink. He didn't flinch. He stood up there and he made some really big plays. I’m really proud of him.”

In years past, Wake Forest has used the bye week before their matchup with Army to prepare for their unique offense. This season, they were not afforded the same opportunity. Without the extra week of preparation, the Deacs had to lean on their scout team to assist in installing the game plan.

“[The win] started with the scout team,” quarterback Sam Hartman said. “They were flying around giving the defense a great look. Later in the game, they would say ‘we ran that,’ like the reverse play. It’s very cool. It starts from the bottom up, and to have guys invested like that, those guys are bought in.”

Hartman had a solid, risk averse game, completing 13 of 19 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. It was on the ground where Wake Forest found the most success, rushing for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

“We really played complementary football,” Clawson said. “We executed on offense. It was efficient. They defended us conservatively and gave us the run, so we took it. Then, they changed it up and brought a little more edge pressure, which opened up the passing game.”

Along with the normal duo of Justice Ellison and Christian Turner, who combined for three scores, sophomore Quinton Cooley added a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Will Towns and true freshman Demond Claiborne also saw touches.

“Those are my boys,” Ellison said of the running back room. “It’s a bond. We call it The Grounds Crew. We’re gritty, we’re dogs. When I see Will Towns and Demond [Claiborne] get in there, it’s phenomenal. Even Quinton Cooley, I get so excited when he’s out there. Sometimes, we just get the pleasure of getting the ball.”

With the win, the team feels good. Before another home battle against Boston College, Wake Forest has the bye week to rest and recuperate. Then, it’s a sprint to the finish line for the rest of the season.

“It’s a sense of revival,” Hazen said. “Each week is going to be hard. Each week is a different season. [You] take it one game at a time. Accept the challenge. Then you put your [best] foot forward.”

