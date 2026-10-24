Wake Forest Unanimously Ranked No. 2 in Week 8 ACC Power Rankings

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1, 4-1 ACC) get a bye week after another dominant road win, beating Cal 41-7 last week. In this week's ACC Football Power Rankings, the Deacs are once again in second place. But this time, the numbers tell a much different story.

Wake has held the No. 2 spot in our weekly rankings for the past four weeks. In Week 5, however, the Deacs had an average ranking of 4.20. The teams ranked second through sixth were tightly clustered, and Wake held the No. 2 spot despite that average.

Since then, Wake's average ranking has continued to drop. This week, it reached 2.00, meaning every voter ranked the Deacs second. The contrast with third-place SMU is striking: the Mustangs did not receive unanimous votes for third and have an average ranking of 3.38.

The Miami Hurricanes have not received a vote below first place all season. Once again, they are unanimously the top pick. This week, four teams moved up or down the list by three places: Duke (-3), North Carolina +3), Pittsburgh (-3), and Virginia Tech (+3).

Once again, we have a tie. Pittsburgh and Virginia are tied at 8th. Stanford, for the fourth time this season, brings up the bottom of the list.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our editorial staff of ten writers individually ranks the 17 ACC teams. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 8

Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.

Stanford is now No. 17.

Florida State and Syracuse also received last-place votes.

The biggest movers this week were Duke (-3), North Carolina +3), Pittsburgh (-3), and Virginia Tech (+3)

Seven teams, almost half of the league, had six or more spots between their highest and lowest rankings; Florida State had the most, with an 11-point spread.

Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are California (6), Clemson (6), North Carolina (6), Pittsburgh (10), Virginia (6), and Virginia Tech (6)

Oct 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella (6) looks downfield for an open man as he is pressured by California Golden Bears outside linebacker Solomon Williams (0) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Stanford (3-4, 1-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 17

Highest Ranking: #14

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Elon 34-7

This Week: vs. NC State

16. Syracuse (2-4, 0-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #14

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to Louisville 26-34

This Week: at North Carolina

15. Georgia Tech (2-4, 1-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Lost at Virginia Tech 24-34

This Week: vs. Boston College

14. Boston College (3-3, 1-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Beat Pittsburgh 27-21

This Week: at Georgia Tech

13. NC State (3-3, 1-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: at Stanford

12. California (3-4, 2-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #10

Lowest Ranking: #16

Last Week: Lost to Wake Forest 7-41

This Week: at SMU

11. Florida State (3-4, 1-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at Miami 35-43 (2OT)

This Week: Bye Week

10. Duke (4-2, 1-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7

Highest Ranking: #7

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Lost to North Carolina 20-24

This Week: at Virginia

8 (tie). Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #13

Last Week: Lost at Boston College 21-27

This Week: at Miami

8 (tie). Virginia (4-3, 2-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6

Highest Ranking: #5

Lowest Ranking: #11

Last Week: Lost at SMU 13-23

This Week: vs. Duke

7. Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Beat Georgia Tech 34-24

This Week: at Clemson

6. Clemson (4-2, 2-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Beat Charleston Southern 37-0

This Week: vs. Virginia Tech

5. North Carolina (4-2, 2-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8 (tie)

Highest Ranking: #4

Lowest Ranking: #10

Last Week: Beat Duke 24-20

This Week: vs. Syracuse

4. Louisville (4-3, 3-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Beat Syracuse 34-26

This Week: Bye Week

3. #23 SMU (5-1, 3-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #5

Last Week: Beat Virginia 23-13

This Week: vs. California

2. #17 Wake Forest (6-1, 4-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #2

Last Week: Beat California 41-7

This Week: Bye Week

1. #1 Miami (6-0, 4-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1

Highest Ranking: #1

Lowest Ranking: #1

Last Week: Beat Florida State 43-35 (2OT)

This Week: vs. Pittsburgh

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

How Do Other On SI Sites See the ACC?

We aren't the only On SI site ranking the ACC this week. Georgia Tech On SI and Virginia Tech On SI have ACC Football Power Rankings this week. Check out their rankings here to see how they compare with our staff's rankings:



- Georgia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change)

- Virginia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2 (no change)

What's Next

Wake Forest gets to enjoy a bye week this week. The Deacs return to the gridiron on Saturday, October 31 for a home game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff is at 3:45 pm ET. The game will air on ESPN.